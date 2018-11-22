Advertisement

What $2 million buys right now in three Orange County cities

By
Nov 22, 2018 | 5:00 AM
17191 Marina View Place (Realtor.com)

Here’s a look at what roughly $2 million buys right now in the Orange County cities of Huntington Beach, Laguna Hills and Dana Point.

HUNTINGTON BEACH: Recently remodeled, this glass-draped home sports custom ceilings and a winding staircase that descends to a pool and spa.

Address: 17191 Marina View Place, Huntington Beach, 92649

Listed for: $1.98 million for six bedrooms, five bathrooms in 5,808 square feet (11,325-square-foot lot)

Features: Upgraded kitchen; clerestory windows; glass atrium; ocean views

About the area: In the 92649 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.223 million, up 61.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

25675 Dillon Road
25675 Dillon Road (Realtor.com)

LAGUNA HILLS: This Tudor-style home with Palladian windows and a wood-paneled office sits on half an acre.

Address: 25675 Dillon Road, Laguna Hills, 92653

Listed for: $1.995 million for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 4,855 square feet (23,068-square-foot lot)

Features: Great room with a wet bar; billiards room; master suites on both levels; grassy backyard

About the area: In the 92653 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $844,000, up 8.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

33851 Blue Lantern St.
33851 Blue Lantern St. (Realtor.com)

DANA POINT: This custom home features a lushly landscaped front yard with a koi pond and a resort-like backyard with a lagoon-style pool, spa, fire pit and outdoor shower.

Address: 33851 Blue Lantern St., Dana Point, 92629

Listed for: $1.995 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,438 square feet (7,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; open floor plan; ocean-view master suite; guest suite with kitchenette

About the area: In the 92629 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.163 million, down 1.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

613 13th St.
613 13th St. (Realtor.com)

HUNTINGTON BEACH: Found a few blocks from the ocean, this coastal contemporary wears a stylish façade of stucco and cedar.

Address: 613 13th St., Huntington Beach, 92648

Listed for: $2.149 million for three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,900 square feet (2,875-square-foot lot)

Features: Two-story living room; modern fixtures; family room with balcony; master suite with cedar-lined sun deck

About the area: In the 92648 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.268 million, up 12.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

25732 Bucklestone Drive
25732 Bucklestone Drive (Realtor.com)

LAGUNA HILLS: Spanning 2.2 acres, this cul-de-sac mansion opens to a dramatic foyer with marble floors, wood panels and a sweeping staircase.

Address: 25732 Bucklestone Drive, Laguna Hills, 92653

Listed for: $1.99 million for four bedrooms, 6.25 bathrooms in 7,500 square feet (2.2-acre lot)

Features: Motor court; wainscoting; living room with wet bar; gym

About the area: In the 92653 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $844,000, up 8.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

32602 Crete Road
32602 Crete Road (Realtor.com)

DANA POINT: The highlight of this 1960s Midcentury Modern-style home is an indoor pool under vaulted skylights.

Address: 32602 Crete Road, Dana Point, 92629

Listed for: $1.995 million for three bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,325 square feet (20,037-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with white-painted brick fireplace; floor-to-ceiling windows; Saltillo tile courtyard; wood-beamed master suite;

About the area: In the 92629 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.163 million, down 1.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

