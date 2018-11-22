What $2 million buys right now in three Orange County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $2 million buys right now in the Orange County cities of Huntington Beach, Laguna Hills and Dana Point.
HUNTINGTON BEACH: Recently remodeled, this glass-draped home sports custom ceilings and a winding staircase that descends to a pool and spa.
Address: 17191 Marina View Place, Huntington Beach, 92649
Listed for: $1.98 million for six bedrooms, five bathrooms in 5,808 square feet (11,325-square-foot lot)
Features: Upgraded kitchen; clerestory windows; glass atrium; ocean views
About the area: In the 92649 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.223 million, up 61.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LAGUNA HILLS: This Tudor-style home with Palladian windows and a wood-paneled office sits on half an acre.
Address: 25675 Dillon Road, Laguna Hills, 92653
Listed for: $1.995 million for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 4,855 square feet (23,068-square-foot lot)
Features: Great room with a wet bar; billiards room; master suites on both levels; grassy backyard
About the area: In the 92653 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $844,000, up 8.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
DANA POINT: This custom home features a lushly landscaped front yard with a koi pond and a resort-like backyard with a lagoon-style pool, spa, fire pit and outdoor shower.
Address: 33851 Blue Lantern St., Dana Point, 92629
Listed for: $1.995 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,438 square feet (7,500-square-foot lot)
Features: Clay tile roof; open floor plan; ocean-view master suite; guest suite with kitchenette
About the area: In the 92629 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.163 million, down 1.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HUNTINGTON BEACH: Found a few blocks from the ocean, this coastal contemporary wears a stylish façade of stucco and cedar.
Address: 613 13th St., Huntington Beach, 92648
Listed for: $2.149 million for three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,900 square feet (2,875-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-story living room; modern fixtures; family room with balcony; master suite with cedar-lined sun deck
About the area: In the 92648 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.268 million, up 12.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LAGUNA HILLS: Spanning 2.2 acres, this cul-de-sac mansion opens to a dramatic foyer with marble floors, wood panels and a sweeping staircase.
Address: 25732 Bucklestone Drive, Laguna Hills, 92653
Listed for: $1.99 million for four bedrooms, 6.25 bathrooms in 7,500 square feet (2.2-acre lot)
Features: Motor court; wainscoting; living room with wet bar; gym
DANA POINT: The highlight of this 1960s Midcentury Modern-style home is an indoor pool under vaulted skylights.
Address: 32602 Crete Road, Dana Point, 92629
Listed for: $1.995 million for three bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,325 square feet (20,037-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with white-painted brick fireplace; floor-to-ceiling windows; Saltillo tile courtyard; wood-beamed master suite;
