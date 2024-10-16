Advertisement
High School Sports

High school flag football: Week 8 scores

Julianna Sarabia of Verdugo Hills scores a touchdown in the first half of Saturday’s City Division I flag football final
Julianna Sarabia of Verdugo Hills scores a touchdown during the 2023 City Division I flag football final at Birmingham.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

MONDAY’S RESULTS

City Section

Angelou 6, Manual Arts 0

Birmingham 27, El Camino Real 19

Cleveland 6, Chatsworth 0

Crenshaw 12, Dorsey 6

Crenshaw 12, GALA 12

Eagle Rock 27, Franklin 0

Foshay 35, Los Angeles 12

Foshay 26, West Adams 0

Fremont 20, LA Jordan 12

Fremont 32, Washington 0

GALA 14, Dorsey 12

Jefferson 35, Santee 6

Jefferson 20, WISH Academy 14

King/Drew 16, Hawkins 0

L.A. University 19, Westchester 13

L.A. Wilson 50, Lincoln 0

Locke 25, Camino Nuevo 13

Manual Arts 20, Stella 0

Narbonne 22, Port of LA 0

Sun Valley Magnet 54, Alliance Marine 6

Venice 47, LACES 6

West Adams 12, Los Angeles 6

Wilmington Banning 26, Narbonne 0

Wilmington Banning 40, Port of LA 8

Southern Section

Anaheim Canyon 21, Villa Park 13

Artesia 32, Pioneer 14

Artesia 13, Pioneer 6

Baldwin Park 20, Pomona 7

Beaumont 40, Redlands East Valley 8

Bishop Montgomery 39, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 14

Bolsa Grande 45, Anaheim 42

Canyon Springs 19, Temescal Canyon 6

Citrus Valley 32, Cajon 26

Compton Early College 7, Compton Centennial 6

Corona 38, Norco 6

Corona Santiago 12, Riverside King 6

Covina 22, Charter Oak 6

Crean Lutheran 25, Esperanza 12

Dos Pueblos 49, Buena 0

Downey 33, Paramount 13

Eastvale 34, Corona Centennial 12

Edison 25, Fountain Valley 13

El Dorado 34, Santa Ana Foothill 24

El Modena 18, El Toro 14

Estancia 26, Westminster La Quinta 0

Fullerton 42, Godinez 0

Gahr 13, Mayfair 6

Garden Grove 39, Buena Park 6

Garden Grove Santiago 28, Western 6

Garey 26, Azusa 19

Glendora 18, Claremont 0

Glenn 40, Whitney 13

Glenn 48, Whitney 0

Hart 32, West Ranch 6

Highland 24, Palmdale 0

Huntington Beach 33, Marina 13

Katella 20, Costa Mesa 0

Knight 45, Eastside 0

La Canada 34, Westridge 6

Laguna Beach 14, Portola 13

Lakewood 26, Compton 6

La Mirada 22, Dominguez 0

Lancaster 26, Antelope Valley 19

La Quinta 28, Cathedral City 0

La Serna 26, California 24

Linfield Christian 24, Aquinas 6

Loma Linda Academy 35, La Sierra 14

Loma Linda Academy 19, Norte Vista 9

Loma Linda Academy 20, Patriot 6

Long Beach Jordan 55, Long Beach Wilson 0

Los Amigos 27, Magnolia 6

Los Osos 41, St. Lucy’s 13

Millikan 24, Long Beach Cabrillo 8

Newport Harbor 19, Corona del Mar 6

Norte Vista 13, Ramona 6

Northwood 32, Sage Hill 19

Oxnard 28, Santa Barbara 6

Patriot 14, Ramona 6

Placentia Valencia 52, Ocean View 0

Quartz Hill 34, Littlerock 0

Ramona 53, Indian Springs 0

Rancho Alamitos 14, Orange 13

Rancho Cucamonga 40, Chino Hills 24

Rosary 35, Irvine 6

San Dimas 38, Chaffey 12

San Gabriel 49, Alhambra 6

San Gorgonio 32, Arlington 14

San Marcos 14, Rio Mesa 6

San Marino 31, Rio Hondo Prep 0

Savanna 41, Saddleback 0

SEED School of LA 20, Providence 16

Segerstrom 13, Tustin 12

Sierra Vista 26, Nogales 6

Sonora 52, Sunny Hills 0

South El Monte 26, Northview 18

Temecula Prep 38, Banning 8

Troy 32, Brea Olinda 12

Upland 18, Etiwanda 6

Vasquez 27, Valencia 6

Ventura 52, Oxnard Pacifica 0

Vista Del Lago 18, Lakeside 0

Warren 40, Norwalk 12

West Covina 33, Rowland 7

Western Christian 28, Ontario Christian 12

Westminster 26, Laguna Hills 18

Windward 32, Brentwood 8

Whittier 21, Santa Fe 0

Woodbridge 28, Irvine University 14

Workman 13, Edgewood 8

Yorba Linda 39, Garden Grove Pacifica 13

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Southern Section

Aliso Niguel 24, El Toro 20

Beaumont 21, Redlands East Valley 6

Bonita 13, Ayala 6

Camarillo 52, Simi Valley 20

Canyon Springs 31, San Gorgonio 6

Chaffey 18, Don Lugo 6

Citrus Valley 18, Cajon 0

Desert Hot Springs 14, Xavier Prep 12

Downey 25, La Serna 14

Duarte 43, Edgewood 6

Etiwanda 45, St. Lucy’s 24

Fullerton 40, Sunny Hills 19

Gardena Serra 14, Bishop Montgomery 7

Garey 33, Sierra Vista 18

Hart 18, Vasquez 12

Hawthorne 13, Compton Centennial 6

Hillcrest 52, Arlington 20

Indio 27, Palm Springs 13

JSerra 20, Santa Margarita 19

JW North 27, Riverside Poly 6

Lakewood St. Joseph 45, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 18

La Quinta 50, Rancho Mirage 0

Lawndale 20, Leuzinger 6

Long Beach Poly 32, Long Beach Jordan 0

Mira Costa 6, Redondo Union 2

Mission Viejo 28, San Juan Hills 13

Montclair 26, Chaffey 8

Moreno Valley 28, Vista Del Lago 0

North Torrance 28, South Torrance 12

Oxnard 8, Ventura 7

Patriot 27, Temescal Canyon 6

Peninsula 34, Palos Verdes 13

Placentia Valencia 14, La Palma Kennedy 13

Royal 30, Oak Park 13

Royal 38, Oak Park 13

San Clemente 54, Capistrano Valley 6

San Marcos 34, Dos Pueblos 33

Santa Monica 22, Culver City 0

Segerstrom 45, Ocean View 19

Shadow Hills 25, Palm Desert 6

South Hills 25, San Marino 20

Thousand Oaks 32, Newbury Park 19

Torrance 30, West Torrance 0

Tustin 33, Compton Early College 8

Upland 30, Rancho Cucamonga 25

Warren 39, Gahr 12

Western Christian 32, Aquinas 0

Westridge 28, Rio Hondo Prep 6

Yucaipa 25, Redlands 19

