High school flag football: Week 8 scores
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
MONDAY’S RESULTS
City Section
Angelou 6, Manual Arts 0
Birmingham 27, El Camino Real 19
Cleveland 6, Chatsworth 0
Crenshaw 12, Dorsey 6
Crenshaw 12, GALA 12
Eagle Rock 27, Franklin 0
Foshay 35, Los Angeles 12
Foshay 26, West Adams 0
Fremont 20, LA Jordan 12
Fremont 32, Washington 0
GALA 14, Dorsey 12
Jefferson 35, Santee 6
Jefferson 20, WISH Academy 14
King/Drew 16, Hawkins 0
L.A. University 19, Westchester 13
L.A. Wilson 50, Lincoln 0
Locke 25, Camino Nuevo 13
Manual Arts 20, Stella 0
Narbonne 22, Port of LA 0
Sun Valley Magnet 54, Alliance Marine 6
Venice 47, LACES 6
West Adams 12, Los Angeles 6
Wilmington Banning 26, Narbonne 0
Wilmington Banning 40, Port of LA 8
Southern Section
Anaheim Canyon 21, Villa Park 13
Artesia 32, Pioneer 14
Artesia 13, Pioneer 6
Baldwin Park 20, Pomona 7
Beaumont 40, Redlands East Valley 8
Bishop Montgomery 39, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 14
Bolsa Grande 45, Anaheim 42
Canyon Springs 19, Temescal Canyon 6
Citrus Valley 32, Cajon 26
Compton Early College 7, Compton Centennial 6
Corona 38, Norco 6
Corona Santiago 12, Riverside King 6
Covina 22, Charter Oak 6
Crean Lutheran 25, Esperanza 12
Dos Pueblos 49, Buena 0
Downey 33, Paramount 13
Eastvale 34, Corona Centennial 12
Edison 25, Fountain Valley 13
El Dorado 34, Santa Ana Foothill 24
El Modena 18, El Toro 14
Estancia 26, Westminster La Quinta 0
Fullerton 42, Godinez 0
Gahr 13, Mayfair 6
Garden Grove 39, Buena Park 6
Garden Grove Santiago 28, Western 6
Garey 26, Azusa 19
Glendora 18, Claremont 0
Glenn 40, Whitney 13
Glenn 48, Whitney 0
Hart 32, West Ranch 6
Highland 24, Palmdale 0
Huntington Beach 33, Marina 13
Katella 20, Costa Mesa 0
Knight 45, Eastside 0
La Canada 34, Westridge 6
Laguna Beach 14, Portola 13
Lakewood 26, Compton 6
La Mirada 22, Dominguez 0
Lancaster 26, Antelope Valley 19
La Quinta 28, Cathedral City 0
La Serna 26, California 24
Linfield Christian 24, Aquinas 6
Loma Linda Academy 35, La Sierra 14
Loma Linda Academy 19, Norte Vista 9
Loma Linda Academy 20, Patriot 6
Long Beach Jordan 55, Long Beach Wilson 0
Los Amigos 27, Magnolia 6
Los Osos 41, St. Lucy’s 13
Millikan 24, Long Beach Cabrillo 8
Newport Harbor 19, Corona del Mar 6
Norte Vista 13, Ramona 6
Northwood 32, Sage Hill 19
Oxnard 28, Santa Barbara 6
Patriot 14, Ramona 6
Placentia Valencia 52, Ocean View 0
Quartz Hill 34, Littlerock 0
Ramona 53, Indian Springs 0
Rancho Alamitos 14, Orange 13
Rancho Cucamonga 40, Chino Hills 24
Rosary 35, Irvine 6
San Dimas 38, Chaffey 12
San Gabriel 49, Alhambra 6
San Gorgonio 32, Arlington 14
San Marcos 14, Rio Mesa 6
San Marino 31, Rio Hondo Prep 0
Savanna 41, Saddleback 0
SEED School of LA 20, Providence 16
Segerstrom 13, Tustin 12
Sierra Vista 26, Nogales 6
Sonora 52, Sunny Hills 0
South El Monte 26, Northview 18
Temecula Prep 38, Banning 8
Troy 32, Brea Olinda 12
Upland 18, Etiwanda 6
Vasquez 27, Valencia 6
Ventura 52, Oxnard Pacifica 0
Vista Del Lago 18, Lakeside 0
Warren 40, Norwalk 12
West Covina 33, Rowland 7
Western Christian 28, Ontario Christian 12
Westminster 26, Laguna Hills 18
Windward 32, Brentwood 8
Whittier 21, Santa Fe 0
Woodbridge 28, Irvine University 14
Workman 13, Edgewood 8
Yorba Linda 39, Garden Grove Pacifica 13
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Southern Section
Aliso Niguel 24, El Toro 20
Beaumont 21, Redlands East Valley 6
Bonita 13, Ayala 6
Camarillo 52, Simi Valley 20
Canyon Springs 31, San Gorgonio 6
Chaffey 18, Don Lugo 6
Citrus Valley 18, Cajon 0
Desert Hot Springs 14, Xavier Prep 12
Downey 25, La Serna 14
Duarte 43, Edgewood 6
Etiwanda 45, St. Lucy’s 24
Fullerton 40, Sunny Hills 19
Gardena Serra 14, Bishop Montgomery 7
Garey 33, Sierra Vista 18
Hart 18, Vasquez 12
Hawthorne 13, Compton Centennial 6
Hillcrest 52, Arlington 20
Indio 27, Palm Springs 13
JSerra 20, Santa Margarita 19
JW North 27, Riverside Poly 6
Lakewood St. Joseph 45, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 18
La Quinta 50, Rancho Mirage 0
Lawndale 20, Leuzinger 6
Long Beach Poly 32, Long Beach Jordan 0
Mira Costa 6, Redondo Union 2
Mission Viejo 28, San Juan Hills 13
Montclair 26, Chaffey 8
Moreno Valley 28, Vista Del Lago 0
North Torrance 28, South Torrance 12
Oxnard 8, Ventura 7
Patriot 27, Temescal Canyon 6
Peninsula 34, Palos Verdes 13
Placentia Valencia 14, La Palma Kennedy 13
Royal 30, Oak Park 13
Royal 38, Oak Park 13
San Clemente 54, Capistrano Valley 6
San Marcos 34, Dos Pueblos 33
Santa Monica 22, Culver City 0
Segerstrom 45, Ocean View 19
Shadow Hills 25, Palm Desert 6
South Hills 25, San Marino 20
Thousand Oaks 32, Newbury Park 19
Torrance 30, West Torrance 0
Tustin 33, Compton Early College 8
Upland 30, Rancho Cucamonga 25
Warren 39, Gahr 12
Western Christian 32, Aquinas 0
Westridge 28, Rio Hondo Prep 6
Yucaipa 25, Redlands 19
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.