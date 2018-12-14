What $1.5 million buys right now in three Santa Barbara County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $1.5 million buys right now in the cities of Santa Maria and Goleta and the community of Summerland in Santa Barbara County.
SANTA MARIA: Spanning an acre, this custom home offers high vaulted ceilings and a swimming pool out back.
Address: 5816 Oakhill Drive, Santa Maria, 93455
Listed for: $1.55 million for five bedrooms, five bathrooms in 4,021 square feet (one-acre lot)
Features: Hardwood floors; built-ins; second-story loft; landscaped grounds
About the area: In the 93455 ZIP Code, based on 41 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $465,000, up 14.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
GOLETA: Wrapped in redwood, this quirky Midcentury includes an orchard, two moon gates and a table made from a 3-ton chunk of Arizona flagstone.
Address: 5810 La Goleta Road, Goleta, 93117
Listed for: $1.525 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,185 square feet (1.45-acre lot)
Features: Wraparound deck; floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; clerestory windows; skylit master suite
About the area: In the 93117 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $1.105 million, up 18.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SUMMERLAND: A pair of decks take in ocean views from this 1980s Cape Cod-style estate.
Address: 2322 Whitney Ave., Summerland, 93067
Listed for: $1.45 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,335 square feet (6,098-square-foot lot)
Features: Open floor plan; kitchen with breakfast bar; step-down living room; landscaped yard
About the area: In the 93067 ZIP Code, based on one sale, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $1.475 million, up 34.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SANTA MARIA: Fronted by a horseshoe driveway, this property holds a greenhouse, a gazebo and a brick Colonial-style home built in 1990.
Address: 5866 Oakhill Drive, Santa Maria, 93455
Listed for: $1.499 million for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 5,100 square feet (1.16-acre lot)
Features: Custom panels; family room with wet bar; solar panels; koi ponds
GOLETA: Pomegranate, fig and citrus trees surround this single-story retreat on 1.6 acres.
Address: 25 Vereda Cordillera, Goleta, 93117
Listed for: $1.476 million for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,886 square feet (1.6-acre lot)
Features: Greenhouse; solar panels; stone and brick fireplaces; mountain views
SUMMERLAND: Drought-tolerant landscaping touches up the tiered backyard of this one-story cottage with ocean views.
Address: 2535 Whitney Ave., Summerland, 93067
Listed for: $1.595 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,701 square feet (8,712-square-foot lot)
Features: Detached studio; hardwood floors; remodeled kitchen with custom cabinetry; master suite with bow windows
