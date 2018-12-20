Advertisement

Cabin edition: What $250,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County communities

By
Dec 20, 2018 | 5:00 AM
861 Highland Lane (Realtor.com)

Here’s a look at what $250,000 buys right now in the resort communities of Big Bear Lake, Crestline and Running Springs in San Bernardino County.

BIG BEAR LAKE: Tucked just outside the national forest, this 1940s cabin features dramatic beamed ceilings over a two-story living room.

Address: 861 Highland Lane, Big Bear Lake, 92315

Listed for: $265,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 789 square feet (5,400-square-foot lot)

Features: Built-in seating; floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; galley-style kitchen; rear deck

About the area: In the 92315 ZIP Code, based on 57 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $365,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

278 Forest Circle
278 Forest Circle (Realtor.com)

CRESTLINE: This 1970s mountain home extends out to decks on the front, back and side.

Address: 278 Forest Circle, Crestline, 92325

Listed for: $238,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,414 square feet (6,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Seasonal creek; rock fireplace; vaulted ceilings; red cabinetry in kitchen

About the area: In the 92325 ZIP Code, based on 44 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $203,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

31292 Circle View Drive
31292 Circle View Drive (Realtor.com)

RUNNING SPRINGS: Fresh paint and new carpet touch up this custom cabin complete with a detached garage that’s topped by a loft.

Address: 31292 Circle View Drive, Running Springs, 92382

Listed for: $235,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,078 square feet (9,100-square-foot lot)

Features: Circular driveway; floor-to-ceiling fireplace; upgraded kitchen; fenced backyard

About the area: In the 92382 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $218,000, up 16% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

544 Vista Lane
544 Vista Lane (Realtor.com)

BIG BEAR LAKE: Vinyl siding and dual-pane windows line this recently remodeled cabin with a fenced backyard.

Address: 544 Vista Lane, Big Bear Lake, 92315

Listed for: $258,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 800 square feet (5,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Brick fireplace; beamed ceilings; hardwood floors; rear deck

About the area: In the 92315 ZIP Code, based on 57 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $365,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

24606 Bernard Drive
24606 Bernard Drive (Realtor.com)

CRESTLINE: Highlights in this hillside home include a living room with a corner fireplace, a remodeled kitchen and a master suite with a private deck.

Address: 24606 Bernard Drive, Crestline, 92325

Listed for: $259,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,572 square feet (6,850-square-foot lot)

Features: Apple tree; beamed ceilings; workshop, fenced backyard

About the area: In the 92325 ZIP Code, based on 44 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $203,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2358 Avian Way
2358 Avian Way (Realtor.com)

RUNNING SPRINGS: Down $10,000 from its original asking price, this cabin offers two stories and two decks with treetop views.

Address: 2358 Avian Way, Running Springs, 92382

Listed for: $230,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,540 square feet (6,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Spacious dining room; open-concept kitchen; picture windows; two parking spots

About the area: In the 92382 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $218,000, up 16% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

