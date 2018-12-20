Cabin edition: What $250,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County communities

Here’s a look at what $250,000 buys right now in the resort communities of Big Bear Lake, Crestline and Running Springs in San Bernardino County.
BIG BEAR LAKE: Tucked just outside the national forest, this 1940s cabin features dramatic beamed ceilings over a two-story living room.
Address: 861 Highland Lane, Big Bear Lake, 92315
Listed for: $265,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 789 square feet (5,400-square-foot lot)
Features: Built-in seating; floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; galley-style kitchen; rear deck
About the area: In the 92315 ZIP Code, based on 57 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $365,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CRESTLINE: This 1970s mountain home extends out to decks on the front, back and side.
Address: 278 Forest Circle, Crestline, 92325
Listed for: $238,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,414 square feet (6,500-square-foot lot)
Features: Seasonal creek; rock fireplace; vaulted ceilings; red cabinetry in kitchen
About the area: In the 92325 ZIP Code, based on 44 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $203,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
RUNNING SPRINGS: Fresh paint and new carpet touch up this custom cabin complete with a detached garage that’s topped by a loft.
Address: 31292 Circle View Drive, Running Springs, 92382
Listed for: $235,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,078 square feet (9,100-square-foot lot)
Features: Circular driveway; floor-to-ceiling fireplace; upgraded kitchen; fenced backyard
About the area: In the 92382 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $218,000, up 16% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
BIG BEAR LAKE: Vinyl siding and dual-pane windows line this recently remodeled cabin with a fenced backyard.
Address: 544 Vista Lane, Big Bear Lake, 92315
Listed for: $258,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 800 square feet (5,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Brick fireplace; beamed ceilings; hardwood floors; rear deck
About the area: In the 92315 ZIP Code, based on 57 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $365,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CRESTLINE: Highlights in this hillside home include a living room with a corner fireplace, a remodeled kitchen and a master suite with a private deck.
Address: 24606 Bernard Drive, Crestline, 92325
Listed for: $259,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,572 square feet (6,850-square-foot lot)
Features: Apple tree; beamed ceilings; workshop, fenced backyard
About the area: In the 92325 ZIP Code, based on 44 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $203,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
RUNNING SPRINGS: Down $10,000 from its original asking price, this cabin offers two stories and two decks with treetop views.
Address: 2358 Avian Way, Running Springs, 92382
Listed for: $230,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,540 square feet (6,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Spacious dining room; open-concept kitchen; picture windows; two parking spots
About the area: In the 92382 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $218,000, up 16% year over year, according to CoreLogic.