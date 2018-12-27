What $400,000 buys right now in three Riverside County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $400,000 buys right now in the Riverside County cities of Riverside and Moreno Valley and the community of Winchester.
RIVERSIDE: Found in the Heritage Square Historic District, this wood-shingled home built in 1901 wears green on the outside and muted blue on the inside.
Address: 3269 Mulberry St., Riverside, 92501
Listed for: $404,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,025 square feet (5,663-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; hardwood floors; detached garage; turf yard
About the area: In the 92501 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in November was $437,000, up 22.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MORENO VALLEY: Highlights in this two-story home include a living room with high ceilings, a second-story loft and a spacious master suite.
Address: 10213 Coral Lane, Moreno Valley, 92557
Listed for: $410,000 for five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,696 square feet (4,356-square-foot lot)
Features: Updated light fixtures; center-island kitchen; dining room with fireplace; community pool
About the area: In the 92557 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in November was $330,000, up 1.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
WINCHESTER: Stone and ivy touch up the façade of this two-story home that opens to a spacious patio.
Address: 35620 Starkey Court, Winchester, 92596
Listed for: $415,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,592 square feet (6,970-square-foot lot)
Features: Cul-de-sac lot; kitchen with maple cabinetry; master suite with sitting room; office
About the area: In the 92596 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in November was $450,000, up 11.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
RIVERSIDE: This Craftsman bungalow, updated six years ago, takes in views of Mt. Rubidoux from a covered front porch.
Address: 4160 Homewood Court, Riverside, 92506
Listed for: $410,000 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,271 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)
Features: Updated kitchen; living room with corner fireplace; trellis-topped patio; detached garage
About the area: In the 92506 ZIP Code, based on 49 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in November was $545,000, up 18.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MORENO VALLEY: A clay tile roof tops this cul-de-sac estate, which opens to floors of hardwood, carpet and ceramic tile.
Address: 10442 Watercress Circle, Moreno Valley, 92557
Listed for: $410,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,363 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with bay windows; second-story loft; master suite with private balcony; landscaped backyard
WINCHESTER: Set on a corner lot, this 2004 home is backed by a landscaped yard with a custom grill.
Address: 32315 Geranium St., Winchester, 92596
Listed for: $425,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,784 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)
Features: Granite-covered kitchen; living room with fireplace; office; back patio
