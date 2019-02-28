What $550,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities on the water

Take a look at what roughly $550,000 buys right now in the waterfront cities of San Clemente, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach in Orange County.
SAN CLEMENTE: This fixer-upper condo could use some updates, but it offers a short walk to the beach.
Address: 206 Monte Vista No. 15, San Clemente, 92672
Listed for: $550,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,250 square feet (2,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Brick porch; carpeted living spaces; back patio; landscaped grounds
About the area: In the 92672 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for condos in December was $685,000, up 59.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SEAL BEACH: Recently remodeled, this 1960s home holds a neutral-toned interior with bamboo floors.
Address: 13321 Fairfield Lane Unit 182G, Seal Beach, 90740
Listed for: $538,000 for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,120 square feet (1,300-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered brick entry; leaded-glass front door; expansive living room; upgraded master suite
About the area: In the 90740 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for condos in December was $395,000, up 6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HUNTINGTON BEACH: French doors and mirrored walls fill this single-family home in the gated community of Mariner’s Cove, which sits half a mile from the water.
Address: 21131 Sailors Bay Lane, Huntington Beach, 92646
Listed for: $549,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,142 square feet (1,450-square-foot lot)
Features: Galley-style kitchen; sliding glass doors; plantation shutters; trellis-topped patio
About the area: In the 92646 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $815,000, down 4.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN CLEMENTE: This navy-colored condo opens to tan-and-teal living spaces with crown molding and accent lighting.
Address: 2109 Avenida Espada, San Clemente, 92673
Listed for: $579,000 for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 984 square feet (984-square-foot lot)
Features: Kitchen with breakfast bar; granite countertops; covered patio; community pool and volleyball court
About the area: In the 92673 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for condos in December was $565,000, down 11.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SEAL BEACH: A custom front door leads the way into this corner-unit home with a sky-lit kitchen and open floor plan.
Address: 1681 Monterey Road Unit 15F, Seal Beach, 90740
Listed for: $560,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,200 square feet (1,300-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered porch; bay windows; built-in fireplace; tile-splashed kitchen
About the area: In the 90740 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for condos in December was $395,000, up 6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HUNTINGTON BEACH: Found a mile from the beach, this two-bedroom townhouse offers bright, modernized living spaces under 12-foot ceilings.
Address: 8191 Sandcove Circle No. 103, Huntington Beach, 92646
Listed for: $545,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,149 square feet (1,149-square-foot lot)
Features: Open floor plan; brushed nickel finishes; whitewashed kitchen; stone patio overlooking a stream
About the area: In the 92646 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for condos in December was $535,000, up 7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.