What $400,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $400,000 buys right now in the cities of Fontana and Redlands and the community of Joshua Tree in San Bernardino County.
FONTANA: Newly remodeled, this two-story home next to Southridge Park offers mountain views and tan-colored living spaces.
Address: 14565 El Contento Ave., Fontana, 92337
Listed for: $399,995 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,508 square feet (3,600-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-story living room; tile kitchen with custom cabinetry; trellis-topped patio; two-car garage with workshop
About the area: In the 92337 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $383,000, up 4.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
REDLANDS: Perfect for students, this modernized Craftsman is walking distance to the University of Redlands.
Address: 624 N. Grove St., Redlands, 92374
Listed for: $390,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,194 square feet (7,600-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood-trimmed windows and doors; white-and-gray color palette; custom tile in bathrooms; grassy backyard
About the area: In the 92374 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $359,000, down 0.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
JOSHUA TREE: Down $84,000 from its original asking price, this five-acre property on a rocky bluff holds a cozy cabin and two separate studios.
Address: 3707 El Coyote Gulch, Joshua Tree, 92252
Listed for: $395,000 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 1,080 square feet (five-acre lot)
Features: Steel roof; wood-and-stone finishes; panoramic desert views; hot tub
About the area: In the 92252 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $205,000, up 42.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
FONTANA: Palm trees populate the spacious yard outside this one-story home with four bedrooms.
Address: 9491 Palm Lane, Fontana, 92335
Listed for: $399,998 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,852 square feet (15,246-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; open floor plan; updated kitchen; three entrances
REDLANDS: It’s all about location here, as this 1930s home in the heart of Redlands is zoned for commercial use.
Address: 625 E. Citrus Ave., Redlands, 92374
Listed for: $399,000 for three bedrooms, 1.25 bathrooms in 1,411 square feet (4,400-square-foot lot)
Features: Colorful living spaces; master suite with freestanding tub; lofted closet; second-story deck
JOSHUA TREE: This blue-hued compound on 2.5 desert acres comes complete with five buildings, a seven-car garage and plenty of rental opportunities.
Address: 63070 Learco Way, Joshua Tree, 92252
Listed for: $409,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,556 square feet (2.5-acre lot)
Features: Living room with corner brick fireplace; indoor hot tub; tree-shaded patio; garage with oil-changing pit
