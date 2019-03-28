What $750,000 buys right now in three L.A. neighborhoods

Here’s a look at what roughly $750,000 buys right now in the L.A. neighborhoods of Lincoln Heights, Granada Hills and Hollywood Hills.
LINCOLN HEIGHTS: Set behind automated gates, this remodeled home features Craftsman style on the outside and contemporary flourishes on the inside.
Address: 4131 Superior Court, Los Angeles, 90032
Listed for: $749,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,144 square feet (4,023-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; open floor plan; tile in kitchen and bathrooms; rear deck
About the area: In the 90032 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $583,000, up 0.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
GRANADA HILLS: This charming 1930s residence opens up to a flower-filled backyard with a brick patio, pool and citrus tree.
Address: 16565 San Fernando Mission Blvd., Granada Hills, 91344
Listed for: $749,000 for four bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 2,106 square feet (8,143-square-foot lot)
Features: Crown molding; living room with white-painted brick fireplace; formal study; French doors
About the area: In the 91344 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $630,000, up 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HOLLYWOOD HILLS: This bohemian-vibe bungalow takes in dramatic city light views from colorful living spaces, covered terraces and custom outdoor areas.
Address: 8163 Gould Ave., West Hollywood, 90046
Listed for: $739,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,258 square feet (6,207-square-foot lot)
Features: Verdant landscaping; picture windows; outdoor fireplace; three separate structures
About the area: In the 90046 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.825 million, down 17% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LINCOLN HEIGHTS: Past a lime green front door, this palm-topped two-story calms things down a bit with light hardwood floors and cool shades of blue.
Address: 3715 Rolle St., Los Angeles, 90031
Listed for: $749,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 1,700 square feet (4,799-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-car garage; front-facing balcony; kitchen with custom cabinetry; grassy backyard
About the area: In the 90031 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $607,000, down 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
GRANADA HILLS: This remodeled one-story offers a chance for extra income with an ADU attached out back.
Address: 10349 Montgomery Ave., Granada Hills, 91344
Listed for: $750,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,653 square feet (7,918-square-foot lot)
Features: Open floor plan; recessed lighting; guesthouse with kitchenette; swimming pool
HOLLYWOOD HILLS: Highlights in this hillside artist’s retreat include a living room with a white-painted brick fireplace, a lofted bed and a terracotta tile patio.
Address: 2300 San Marco Drive, Los Angeles, 90068
Listed for: $749,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 755 square feet (1,285-square-foot lot)
Features: French doors; hardwood floors; wraparound patio; fenced lot
About the area: In the 90068 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.305 million, down 11.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.