What $525,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities

By
Apr 04, 2019 | 5:00 AM
624 S. Lemon St., Anaheim (Realtor.com)

Here’s a look at what roughly $525,000 buys right now in the cities of Anaheim, Yorba Linda and Santa Ana in Orange County.

ANAHEIM: Known as the Heinemann House, this historic 1900s home is covered by the Mills Act and opens to a professionally landscaped backyard.

Address: 624 S. Lemon St., Anaheim, 92805

Listed for: $530,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,688 square feet (5,137-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-trimmed windows and doors; dining room with fireplace; kitchen with vintage rotary phone; detached garage

About the area: In the 92805 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $598,000, up 8.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

21880 Cimarron Place, Yorba Linda
21880 Cimarron Place, Yorba Linda (Realtor.com)

YORBA LINDA: Vaulted ceilings and bamboo floors fill this 1980s estate, but the real highlight comes out back, where a palm-topped patio holds a hot tub and koi pond.

Address: 21880 Cimarron Place, Yorba Linda, 92887

Listed for: $525,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,056 square feet (6,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Security cameras; turf front yard; kitchen with granite countertops; city light views

About the area: In the 92887 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $865,000, down 19.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

730 S. Ross St., Santa Ana
730 S. Ross St., Santa Ana (Realtor.com)

SANTA ANA: This corner-lot Craftsman is entered through a covered front porch that opens to blue-toned living spaces with crown molding and wood laminate floors.

Address: 730 S. Ross St., Santa Ana, 92701

Listed for: $525,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,209 square feet (7,100-square-foot lot)

Features: Formal entry hall; crown molding; upgraded kitchen; concrete slab patio with block fencing

About the area: In the 92701 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $480,000, down 16.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

553 N. Fairhaven St., Anaheim
553 N. Fairhaven St., Anaheim (Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM: A white picket fence borders this remodeled bungalow that sits walking distance to Anaheim Plaza, Orange County’s first shopping mall.

Address: 553 N. Fairhaven St., Anaheim, 92801

Listed for: $535,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,152 square feet (6,014-square-foot lot)

Features: Recessed lighting; open floor plan; remodeled kitchen; detached two-car garage

About the area: In the 92801 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $525,000, down 1.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6645 Vista Loma, Yorba Linda
6645 Vista Loma, Yorba Linda (Realtor.com)

YORBA LINDA: Both bedrooms are master suites in this cul-de-sac residence with a glass-enclosed sunroom.

Address: 6645 Vista Loma, Yorba Linda, 92886

Listed for: $510,000 for two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,416 square feet (2,838-square-foot lot)

Features: High ceilings; living room with brick fireplace; fenced backyard; community pool

About the area: In the 92886 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $835,000, up 2.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1012 N. Flower St., Santa Ana
1012 N. Flower St., Santa Ana (Realtor.com)

SANTA ANA: Arched doorways and tile floors bring Spanish style to this cozy bungalow built in 1927.

Address: 1012 N. Flower St., Santa Ana, 92703

Listed for: $525,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,364 square feet (5,112-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; Saltillo tile; beamed ceilings; long driveway

About the area: In the 92703 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $493,000, down 3.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

