What $200,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $200,000 buys right now in the cities of Adelanto, San Bernardino and Twentynine Palms in San Bernardino County.
ADELANTO: This orange-hued home offers an open floor plan and a fenced backyard with plenty of room for projects.
Address: 11052 Desert Rose Drive, Adelanto, 92301
Listed for: $199,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,181 square feet (7,215-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with brick fireplace; spacious master suite; trellis-topped patio; two-car garage
About the area: In the 92301 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $227,000, up 15.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN BERNARDINO: Brick texture walls make a few different cameos in this two-bedroom condo with a private backyard.
Address: 1974 E. Lynwood Drive Unit 10C, San Bernardino, 92404
Listed for: $179,900 for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,257 square feet (1,230-square-foot lot)
Features: Vaulted ceilings; recessed lighting; floor-to-ceiling fireplace; open kitchen with floating shelves
About the area: In the 92404 ZIP Code, based on 49 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $285,000, up 4.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
TWENTYNINE PALMS: Currently used as an Airbnb, this desert dwelling on 2.5 acres comes with a designer-done home, a trailer and a fenced play yard under hanging lights.
Address: 1426 Decker Road, Twentynine Palms, 92277
Listed for: $199,800 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 500 square feet (2.5-acre lot)
Features: Covered front porch; retro kitchen; trailer with bed and booth seating; backyard with fire pit
About the area: In the 92277 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $125,000, up 4.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ADELANTO: Set on a cul-de-sac, this 1990s residence contains floors of tile, carpet and laminate wood.
Address: 17837 Mono Court, Adelanto, 92301
Listed for: $201,999 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,265 square feet (7,455-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with white-painted brick fireplace; two-car garage; fenced backyard
About the area: In the 92301 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $227,000, up 15.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN BERNARDINO: A covered front porch and palm tree front this single-story home with hardwood floors and a spacious backyard.
Address: 7432 McKinley Ave., San Bernardino, 92410
Listed for: $209,999 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 902 square feet (9,450-square-foot lot)
Features: Fenced front yard; kitchen with vintage cabinetry; laundry room
About the area: In the 92410 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $255,000, up 2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
TWENTYNINE PALMS: Ocotillos and barrel cacti populate the five-acre grounds outside this restored home that takes in desert views through picture windows.
Address: 76513 Hennell Ave., Twentynine Palms, 92277
Listed for: $195,000 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 1,100 square feet (5-acre lot)
Features: Polished concrete floors; beamed ceilings; bonus room with corner fireplace; covered patio with mountain views
About the area: In the 92277 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $125,000, up 4.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.