What $600,000 buys right now in three Riverside County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $600,000 buys right now in Riverside County cities of Corona, Jurupa Valley and Lake Elsinore.
CORONA: Bright, neutral-toned interiors fill this 1990s remodel with a pool and mountain views.
Address: 3741 Newton St., Corona, 92881
Listed for: $599,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,519 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood laminate floors; expansive great room; bonus sun room; three-car garage
About the area: In the 92881 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $522,000, down 8.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
JURUPA VALLEY: Views and privacy are the top draws here, as this gated estate on two hilltop acres expands to three stories of decks overlooking the city.
Address: 7460 Live Oak Drive, Jurupa Valley, 92509
Listed for: $599,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,124 square feet (2.1-acre lot)
Features: Covered entry; wood ceilings; master suite with dual-sided fireplace; multiple terraces
About the area: In the 92509 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $390,000, up 5.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LAKE ELSINORE: Red beams and wood shingles give a pastoral feel to this lakefront cabin with 200 feet of private beach.
Address: 16242 Grand Ave., Lake Elsinore, 92530
Listed for: $599,000 for five bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,956 square feet (2.83-acre lot)
Features: Leaded windows; paneled walls; grassy lawns; lake access
About the area: In the 92530 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $333,000, down 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CORONA: Found in the heart of Corona, this 1960s Traditional on a cul-de-sac boasts a subway tile kitchen and a pair of white-painted brick fireplaces.
Address: 1685 Davis St., Corona, 92882
Listed for: $589,900 for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,139 square feet (9,148-square-foot lot)
Features: Plantation shutters; picture windows; master suite with glass rain shower; central location
About the area: In the 92882 ZIP Code, based on 55 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $488,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
JURUPA VALLEY: This solar panel-topped home in the gated community of Indian Hills opens up to a fenced backyard and a second-story deck with sweeping valley views.
Address: 7872 Corte Castillo, Riverside, 92509
Listed for: $565,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 3,558 square feet (8,712-square-foot lot)
Features: Clay tile roof; master suite with deck access; bonus room with fireplace; second-story loft
About the area: In the 92509 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $390,000, up 5.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LAKE ELSINORE: Nestled beneath the Cleveland National Forest, this single-story estate features a covered porch in the front and a flagstone patio with a gazebo out back.
Address: 30747 Via Bonica, Lake Elsinore, 92530
Listed for: $595,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 3,237 square feet (20,473-square-foot lot)
Features: Front yard with fountain; travertine floors; master suite with fireplace; four-car garage
About the area: In the 92530 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $333,000, down 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.