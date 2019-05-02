What $850,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $850,000 buys right now in the L.A. County communities of Pasadena, Burbank and Pacific Palisades.
PASADENA: Blocks from the Rose Bowl, this nostalgic farmhouse built 116 years ago features a porch in the front, a deck in the back and a detached garage off to the side.
Address: 600 Blake St., Pasadena, 91103
Listed for: $850,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,741 square feet (10,217-square-foot lot)
Features: Shingled exterior; wood-trimmed windows and doors; skylights; grassy lot
About the area: In the 91103 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $1.05 million, up 33.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
BURBANK: This Magnolia Park property provides plenty of color with a red stucco exterior and dense landscaping in the front and back yards.
Address: 514 N. Parish Place, Burbank, 91506
Listed for: $859,000 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,397 square feet (6,495-square-foot lot)
Features: Flagstone walkway; custom kitchen with pressed-tin ceilings; brick paver patio; detached garage
About the area: In the 91506 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $852,000, up 8.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PACIFIC PALISADES: Picture windows frame ocean views throughout this tan-toned condo found in Edgewater Towers.
Address: 17366 W. Sunset Blvd. No. 201, Pacific Palisades, 90272
Listed for: $859,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,280 square feet (1,280-square-foot lot)
Features: Hardwood floors; mirrored walls; guard-gated complex; community pool and tennis court
About the area: In the 90272 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $4.468 million, up 19.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PASADENA: It’s all about location for this Midcentury-vibe condo, which sits on Millionaire’s Row next to Arlington Garden.
Address: 1000 S. Orange Grove Blvd. No. 13, Pasadena, 91105
Listed for: $858,000 for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,645 square feet (1,645-square-foot lot)
Features: Indoor-outdoor living spaces; white-painted brick fireplace; plantation shutters; community pool
About the area: In the 91105 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $1.993 million, up 49.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
BURBANK: Coved ceilings and Art Deco-style doorways bring character to this Chandler Park traditional built in 1937.
Address: 1331 N. Maple St., Burbank, 91505
Listed for: $849,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,623 square feet (6,198-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with corner fireplace; dining room with built-ins; colorful tile in bathrooms; spacious backyard with covered patio
About the area: In the 91505 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $785,000, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PACIFIC PALISADES: It could use some care, but this 1960s condo on an oceanfront bluff enjoys sweeping views from a spacious balcony.
Address: 17015 Pacific Coast Hwy. No. 6, Pacific Palisades, 90272
Listed for: $819,000 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 980 square feet (980-square-foot lot)
Features: Beamed ceilings; wood-paneled walls; ocean-view balcony; community pool
About the area: In the 90272 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $4.468 million, up 19.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.