What $700,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $700,000 buys right now in the cities of Mission Viejo, Placentia and Santa Ana in Orange County.
MISSION VIEJO: Brick fireplaces and mirrored walls are just about the only things that interrupt the whitewashed aesthetic of this tri-level home.
Address: 23901 Live Oak Drive, Mission Viejo, 92691
Listed for: $699,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,038 square feet (4,800-square-foot lot)
Features: Expansive great room; master suite with mirrored walls; second-story balcony; trellis-topped patio
About the area: In the 92691 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $750,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PLACENTIA: Drought-tolerant landscaping fronts this single-story ranch with a modernized floor plan.
Address: 926 Berkenstock Lane, Placentia, 92870
Listed for: $700,000 for four bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,307 square feet (7,200-square-foot lot)
Features: Elevated yard; open floor plan; master suite with backyard access; fire pit
About the area: In the 92870 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $708,000, up 3.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SANTA ANA: This remodeled Victorian is separated into two units, both of which hold two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, kitchen and dining area.
Address: 1108 W. 5th St., Santa Ana, 92703
Listed for: $699,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,738 square feet (6,250-square-foot lot)
Features: Separate entrances; tan-toned living spaces; crown molding; recessed lighting
About the area: In the 92703 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $528,000, up 8.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MISSION VIEJO: Down $30,000 from its original asking price, this 1980s remodel features sky-lit living spaces and a rooftop deck.
Address: 28410 Buena Vista, Mission Viejo, 92692
Listed for: $709,990 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,740 square feet (3,478-square-foot lot)
Features: Clay tile roof; beveled glass entry; remodeled kitchen; covered patio
About the area: In the 92692 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $796,000, up 7.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PLACENTIA: Plantation shutters and stone finishes touch up this Placentia Cove two-story awash in shades of gray.
Address: 144 Reagan Drive, Placentia, 92870
Listed for: $688,880 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,917 square feet (3,330-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-story living room; spacious center-island kitchen; lofted media room; covered patio
About the area: In the 92870 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $708,000, up 3.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SANTA ANA: A recent remodel has left this solar panel-topped estate with slate, marble and tile floors on the main level and carpet up above.
Address: 2109 N. Santa Fe St., Santa Ana, 92705
Listed for: $704,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,598 square feet (5,652-square-foot lot)
Features: Beamed ceilings; open floor plan; backyard with aluminum patio; two-car garage
About the area: In the 92705 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $1.145 million, up 21.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.