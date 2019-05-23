What $900,000 buys right now in three Ventura County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $900,000 buys right now in Simi Valley, Camarillo and Casitas Springs in Ventura County.
SIMI VALLEY: The Midcentury vibes are heavy on this half-acre ranch complete with a waterfall-fed pool, spa, gazebo and box gardens.
Address: 1079 Cadiz Drive, Simi Valley, 93065
Listed for: $899,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,481 square feet (20,037-square-foot lot)
Features: Custom front door; slate floors; sloped ceilings; master suite with courtyard
About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 65 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $667,000, up 19% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CAMARILLO: Ideal for a car collector, this brick-accented home holds a custom “car room” (a.k.a. garage) with space for five vehicles.
Address: 1021 Wayside Circle, Camarillo, 93010
Listed for: $925,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,222 square feet (13,068-square-foot lot)
Features: New windows and doors; family room with wet bar; solar panels; RV storage area; entertainer’s backyard with pool and spa
About the area: In the 93010 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $620,000, down 2.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CASITAS SPRINGS: A long, curving driveway approaches this private home with wood floors, stone accents and panoramic views.
Address: 8257 Camp Chaffee Road, Ventura, 93001
Listed for: $924,999 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,568 square feet (1.33-acre lot)
Features: Double-door entry; front-facing balcony; billiards room; citrus trees
About the area: In the 93001 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $608,000, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SIMI VALLEY: A salmon-colored stucco exterior gives way to neutral-toned interiors in this custom cul-de-sac estate.
Address: 2876 Waterfall Lane, Simi Valley, 93065
Listed for: $910,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,427 square feet (9,026-square-foot lot)
Features: Step-down living room; expansive master suite with balcony; backyard with fire pit; three-car garage
About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 65 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $667,000, up 19% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CAMARILLO: Set on a hillside acre, this two-story home takes in sweeping views from a window-lined sun room, expansive viewing deck and covered patio.
Address: 545 San Clemente Way, Camarillo, 93010
Listed for: $879,000 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,702 square feet (37,461-square-foot lot)
Features: Sky-lit great room; two master suites; vaulted ceilings; outdoor spa
About the area: In the 93010 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $620,000, down 2.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CASITAS SPRINGS: This bucolic country cottage built in the 1930s includes a 960-square-foot garage, a shade house for plants, a horse pasture and a gazebo-topped hot tub.
Address: 1105 Casitas Vista Road, Ventura, 93001
Listed for: $865,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,213 square feet (28,749-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; floor-to-ceiling fireplace; manicured grounds; electronic gate
About the area: In the 93001 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $608,000, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.