What $300,000 buys right now in three Riverside County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $300,000 buys right now in the cities of Riverside, Hemet and Desert Hot Springs in Riverside County.
RIVERSIDE: Recently remodeled, this charming wood-covered cottage features a retreat off the master bedroom and a landscaped backyard.
Address: 3875 Everest Ave., Riverside, 92503
Listed for: $309,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 816 square feet (6,970-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood-shingled exterior; covered front porch; tile kitchen; spacious fenced backyard
About the area: In the 92503 ZIP Code, based on 58 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $425,000, up 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HEMET: This 1930s two-story offers a covered patio and detached garage, but the real highlights comes up top, where a spacious rooftop deck overlooks the neighborhood.
Address: 660 S. Buena Vista St., Hemet, 92543
Listed for: $294,990 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,891 square feet (6,534-square-foot lot)
Features: Tile floors; center-island kitchen with wine rack; block wall fencing; storage shed
About the area: In the 92543 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $237,000, up 5.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS: Splashes of brick, wood and tile mingle in this Spanish-style golf course home, which wraps around a courtyard with a spa.
Address: 64052 Doral Drive, Desert Hot Springs, 92240
Listed for: $299,900 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,212 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)
Features: Clay tile roof; vaulted ceilings; mirrored walls; fairway views
About the area: In the 92240 ZIP Code, based on 59 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $230,000, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
RIVERSIDE: Exterior shades of olive and red give way to laminate floors and neutral living spaces in this cozy 1920s home.
Address: 6159 Nogales St., Riverside, 92506
Listed for: $309,000 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 832 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)
Features: Detached garage; dual-pane windows; recessed lighting; kitchen with quartz countertops
About the area: In the 92506 ZIP Code, based on 56 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $450,000, down 5.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HEMET: Drought-tolerant landscaping and touches of stone give this modernized one-story some curb appeal.
Address: 25953 New Chicago Ave., Hemet, 92544
Listed for: $300,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,636 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; living room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace; master suite with stone shower; covered patio
About the area: In the 92544 ZIP Code, based on 64 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $264,000, up 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS: Found in Mission Lakes Country Club, this professionally designed home with bright colors and motorized shades opens to a swimming pool and spa.
Address: 9190 Oakmount Blvd., Desert Hot Springs, 92240
Listed for: $275,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,557 square feet (8,712-square-foot lot)
Features: Hedge-lined entry; open floor plan; kitchen with black granite countertops; master suite with patio access
About the area: In the 92240 ZIP Code, based on 59 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $230,000, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.