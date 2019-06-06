What $800,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $800,000 buys right now in Orange, Fullerton and Tustin in Orange County.
ORANGE: It’s all about the backyard here, as this two-story traditional opens to an oasis-like space full of koi ponds, waterfalls, gardens, rock paths, a gazebo and swimming pond.
Address: 3311 E. Vine Ave., Orange, 92869
Listed for: $789,900 for four bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms in 1,921 square feet (11,761-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood-beamed ceilings; kitchen with custom cabinetry; brick finishes; greenhouse
About the area: In the 92869 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $790,000, down 2.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
FULLERTON: Recently remodeled, this picture-perfect Craftsman comes complete with a Tiffany chandelier, a Batchelder fireplace and a finished basement.
Address: 245 W. Brookdale Place, Fullerton, 92832
Listed for: $799,000 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,724 square feet (6,500-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; drought-resistant landscaping; custom molding; private back patio
About the area: In the 92832 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $615,000, up 15.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
TUSTIN: Boasting a charming blue exterior with red double doors, this 1960s residence features hardwood floors, crown molding and dual-pane windows across two stories.
Address: 1282 E. 1st St., Tustin, 92780
Listed for: $799,999 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,998 square feet (7,210-square-foot lot)
Features: Saltillo tile entry; living room with fireplace; granite countertops; landscaped backyard with lawn and patio
About the area: In the 92780 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $745,000, up 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ORANGE: Blue plantation shutters bring charm to this corner-lot home with spacious yards and a tiki-style gazebo.
Address: 238 S. Cambridge St., Orange, 92866
Listed for: $799,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,061 square feet (5,520-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with brick fireplace; wood built-ins; French doors; covered patio
About the area: In the 92866 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $830,000, up 10.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
FULLERTON: Whimsical hedges set the tone outside this 1920s home that takes in the Disneyland fireworks from a porch out front and a swimming pool out back.
Address: 613 Golden Ave., Fullerton, 92832
Listed for: $799,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,546 square feet (6,500-square-foot lot)
Features: Coved ceilings; arched doorways; trellis-topped patio; elevated backyard
TUSTIN: The current owners spent $100,000 adding a custom pool, spa and wet bar to this turnkey home on a cul-de-sac.
Address: 17271 Bergen Circle, Tustin, 92780
Listed for: $835,000 for five bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,400 square feet (7,480-square-foot lot)
Features: Stone finishes; galley-style kitchen; spacious master suite; entertainer’s backyard
