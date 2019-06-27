What $600,000 buys right now in three coastal cities in Ventura County

Here’s a look at what roughly $600,000 buys right now in the coastal cities of Port Hueneme, Oxnard and Ventura in Ventura County.
PORT HUENEME: Located a block from the beach, this 1970s home in a gated community takes in ocean views from a second-story balcony.
Address: 132 Seaspray Way, Port Hueneme, 93041
Listed for: $599,000 for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,197 square feet (2,913-square-foot lot)
Features: Open floor plan; living room with tile fireplace; remodeled kitchen; covered patio
About the area: In the 93041 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $469,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OXNARD: Past a covered front porch and wood-shingled exterior, this 107-year-old Craftsman bungalow opens to a remodeled floor plan with an expansive living room at the center.
Address: 103 N. F St., Oxnard, 93030
Listed for: $624,900 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,911 square feet (10,890-square-foot lot)
Features: Spacious yards in front and back; living room with beamed ceilings; dining room with buffet; tile in kitchen and bathrooms
About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $571,000, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VENTURA: A vibrant blue exterior gives way to multicolored living spaces in this charming home with a shed out back.
Address: 1660 Swift Ave., Ventura, 93003
Listed for: $607,500 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,154 square feet (7,001-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with white-painted brick fireplace; game room with vaulted ceilings; crown molding; fenced backyard
About the area: In the 93003 ZIP Code, based on 54 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $643,000, up 16.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PORT HUENEME: Natural light floods this two-story home with bamboo floors, vaulted ceilings and a two-story great room.
Address: 107 San Nicolas Circle, Port Hueneme, 93041
Listed for: $629,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,925 square feet (5,460-square-foot lot)
Features: Tile floors; living room with brick fireplace; private backyard with patio; two-car garage with built-ins
About the area: In the 93041 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $469,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OXNARD: A loft overlooks the living room in this upgraded home surrounded by drought-tolerant landscaping.
Address: 1100 Lodgewood Way, Oxnard, 93030
Listed for: $594,950 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,889 square feet (6,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Double-door entry; remodeled kitchen; breakfast nook with bay windows; grassy fenced backyard
About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $571,000, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VENTURA: A fixer-upper for sure, this 1920s home close to the ocean features spacious common rooms full of brick and wood.
Address: 1739 San Nicholas St., Ventura, 93001
Listed for: $639,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,500 square feet (6,709-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood-paneled walls; high ceilings; brick fireplaces; yard with avocado trees
About the area: In the 93001 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $625,000, up 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.