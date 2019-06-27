Advertisement

What $600,000 buys right now in three coastal cities in Ventura County

Jun 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
132 Seaspray Way, Port Hueneme (Realtor.com)

Here’s a look at what roughly $600,000 buys right now in the coastal cities of Port Hueneme, Oxnard and Ventura in Ventura County.

PORT HUENEME: Located a block from the beach, this 1970s home in a gated community takes in ocean views from a second-story balcony.

Address: 132 Seaspray Way, Port Hueneme, 93041

Listed for: $599,000 for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,197 square feet (2,913-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; living room with tile fireplace; remodeled kitchen; covered patio

About the area: In the 93041 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $469,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

103 N. F St., Oxnard
103 N. F St., Oxnard (Realtor.com)

OXNARD: Past a covered front porch and wood-shingled exterior, this 107-year-old Craftsman bungalow opens to a remodeled floor plan with an expansive living room at the center.

Address: 103 N. F St., Oxnard, 93030

Listed for: $624,900 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,911 square feet (10,890-square-foot lot)

Features: Spacious yards in front and back; living room with beamed ceilings; dining room with buffet; tile in kitchen and bathrooms

About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $571,000, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1660 Swift Ave., Ventura
1660 Swift Ave., Ventura (Realtor.com)

VENTURA: A vibrant blue exterior gives way to multicolored living spaces in this charming home with a shed out back.

Address: 1660 Swift Ave., Ventura, 93003

Listed for: $607,500 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,154 square feet (7,001-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with white-painted brick fireplace; game room with vaulted ceilings; crown molding; fenced backyard

About the area: In the 93003 ZIP Code, based on 54 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $643,000, up 16.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

107 San Nicolas Circle, Port Hueneme
107 San Nicolas Circle, Port Hueneme (Realtor.com)

PORT HUENEME: Natural light floods this two-story home with bamboo floors, vaulted ceilings and a two-story great room.

Address: 107 San Nicolas Circle, Port Hueneme, 93041

Listed for: $629,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,925 square feet (5,460-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; living room with brick fireplace; private backyard with patio; two-car garage with built-ins

About the area: In the 93041 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $469,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1100 Lodgewood Way, Oxnard
1100 Lodgewood Way, Oxnard (Realtor.com)

OXNARD: A loft overlooks the living room in this upgraded home surrounded by drought-tolerant landscaping.

Address: 1100 Lodgewood Way, Oxnard, 93030

Listed for: $594,950 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,889 square feet (6,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Double-door entry; remodeled kitchen; breakfast nook with bay windows; grassy fenced backyard

About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $571,000, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1739 San Nicholas St., Ventura
1739 San Nicholas St., Ventura (Realtor.com)

VENTURA: A fixer-upper for sure, this 1920s home close to the ocean features spacious common rooms full of brick and wood.

Address: 1739 San Nicholas St., Ventura, 93001

Listed for: $639,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,500 square feet (6,709-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-paneled walls; high ceilings; brick fireplaces; yard with avocado trees

About the area: In the 93001 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $625,000, up 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

