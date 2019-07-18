What $2 million buys right now near the ocean in Orange County

Here’s a look at what roughly $2 million buys in the waterfront cities of Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Dana Point.

HUNTINGTON BEACH: A change of pace near downtown Huntington Beach, this three-story Victorian features period details such as English wainscoting, tin ceilings and clawfoot tubs.

Address: 309 21st St., Huntington Beach, 92648

Listed for: $2.199 million for three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,476 square feet (2,938-square-foot lot)

Features: Rounded balconies; movie theater; rooftop deck; three blocks from beach

About the area: In the 92648 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $1.35 million, up 14.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1147 Miramar St., Laguna Beach (Realtor.com)

LAGUNA BEACH: Perched on a hill overlooking the ocean, this modern home wrapped in stained wood features stark designer-done living spaces and a chic backyard with a garden wall.

Address: 1147 Miramar St., Laguna Beach, 92651

Listed for: $1.999 million for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,775 square feet (2,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan with polished concrete walls; second-story balcony; floating staircase; spacious master suite

About the area: In the 92651 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $1.835 million, down 3.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

33851 Blue Lantern St., Dana Point (Realtor.com)

DANA POINT: Many of the highlights here are found outside, as this custom home opens to a koi pond, outdoor shower, trellis-topped patio, lush landscaping and a lagoon-style pool and spa with waterfalls and a sun shelf.

Address: 33851 Blue Lantern St., Dana Point, 92629

Listed for: $1.995 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,438 square feet (7,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Beamed ceilings; den with fireplace; bonus room; master suite with chandelier-topped spa tub

About the area: In the 92629 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $1.390 million, up 9.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

16695 Bay View Drive, Sunset Beach (Realtor.com)

HUNTINGTON BEACH: This canal-side contemporary emphasizes minimalist design and natural light throughout its split-level floor plan.

Address: 16695 Bay View Drive, Sunset Beach, 92649

Listed for: $1.995 million for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,702 square feet (2,250-square-foot lot)

Features: Custom stained-glass windows; two corner fireplaces; sauna; waterfront deck with boat dock

About the area: In the 92649 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $899,000, up 2.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

31674 Seacove Drive, Laguna Beach (Realtor.com)

LAGUNA BEACH: Fresh off a remodel, this single-story beach cottage on a bluff expands to a wraparound deck that takes advantage of the waterfront location.

Address: 31674 Seacove Drive, Laguna Beach, 92651

Listed for: $1.999 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,107 square feet (3,250-square-foot lot)

Features: Refinished hardwood floors; mirrored walls; open floor plan; one-car garage

About the area: In the 92651 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $1.835 million, down 3.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

34081 Chula Vista Ave., Dana Point (Realtor.com)

DANA POINT: Second-story decks span both sides of this remodeled home with hardwood floors, a sweeping staircase and billiards room.

Address: 34081 Chula Vista Ave., Dana Point, 92629

Listed for: $1.999 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,678 square feet (5,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Formal living room; ocean-view family room; master suite with private deck; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92629 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $1.390 million, up 9.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

