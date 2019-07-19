Stocks rise on Fed bets and corporate earnings

U.S. stocks climbed as investors assessed corporate earnings and fresh clues on monetary policy. Treasuries fell and the dollar rose.

The S&P 500 Index advanced above 3,000, led by technology and industrial shares. Microsoft Corp. hit an an all-time high, and cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. surged 14% amid optimistic forecasts. State Street Corp. climbed after flagging expense discipline, while American Express Co. dropped as spending on cardholder rewards soared to a record. Benchmark 10-year yields jumped, following a two-day slide.

The roller coaster ride in markets spurred by comments from Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams on Thursday has revved up the debate about how big the central bank’s rate cut this month may be. After the odds of a half-point move increased, Fed funds now show the market leaning back toward a quarter-point reduction. Traders will now turn their focus to comments from James Bullard and Eric Rosengren, who speak on Friday.

Elsewhere, oil snapped four days of losses after the U.S. said it downed an Iranian drone near the Strait of Hormuz, stoking concern that crude flows from the Middle East may be disrupted. Italy’s 10-year yields rebounded from three-year lows on a report that Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini hadn’t decided whether to hold a snap election.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 3,005.64 at 6:33 a.m. Pacific.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 0.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index surged 1.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%.

The euro sank 0.5% to $1.1223.

The Japanese yen sank 0.4% to 107.75 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained three basis points to 2.05%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.32%.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.746%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.8% to $55.74 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.6% to $1,436.20 an ounce, the highest on record.

