Stocks rise, lifted by hope about debt ceiling and trade talks

U.S. stocks rose for a second day in the wake of positive earnings from Coca-Cola and United Technologies and encouraging signs for a U.S. debt-ceiling deal and trade negotiations. Oil stabilized, and the dollar climbed.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq composite opened in the green after President Trump said late Monday that he would support a deal to suspend the U.S. government’s borrowing limit and boost government spending levels for two years. Lockheed Martin, United Technologies and Coca-Cola rose after reporting results that beat estimates.

The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed after upbeat reports from heavyweights including UBS, Santander, Hermes and AMS. The British pound stayed lower after Boris Johnson was officially named by the Conservative Party as Prime Minister Theresa May’s replacement.

The dollar rose for a fourth day, and Treasury yields were little changed. While they may be confident in a deal to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling and boost spending levels, investors are searching corporate earnings for signs of whether trade tensions are affecting profits. In the meantime, the United States and China are moving closer to resuming face-to-face trade talks, as purchases of American farm products and a ban on sales to China’s Huawei Technologies Co. remain sticking points.

Advertisement

“Markets feel poised for some increased volatility,” Nick Twidale, director and co-founder of financial technology platform X-Chainge, said in a note to clients. On U.S. earnings, “traders will be looking to see how much trade issues have affected the bottom line of some of the big players, although news the talks between the two trading superpowers could resume next week should support underlying sentiment,” he added.

Elsewhere, oil stabilized after climbing 1.7% in two days as tensions in the Persian Gulf tapered and a tepid demand outlook kept gains at bay. And all but four listings on China’s Nasdaq-style equity market, Star board, dropped after posting big gains on Monday’s debut.

Here are some key events coming up

Earnings season rolls on with companies including Amazon.com, Alphabet, Unilever, Caterpillar, McDonald’s and Boeing still to report this week.

Thursday brings the European Central Bank policy decision. Economists widely expect officials to signal their readiness to cut interest rates and potentially broaden stimulus. Some see the chance of an immediate rate cut. ECB President Mario Draghi holds a briefing afterward.

These are the main moves in markets

Stocks: The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 9:32 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq and the Dow also gained 0.4%, and the Dow climbed 0.4%. The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 1.1%, the third straight gain. The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%.

Currencies: The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%, the third consecutive gain. The euro declined 0.4% to $1.1166, while the yen weakened 0.3% to 108.19 per dollar. The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2434. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index dropped 0.1%.

Advertisement

Bonds: The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose 1 basis point to 2.06%. Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.35%. Britain’s 10-year yield fell less than 1 basis point to 0.70%.

Commodities: West Texas Intermediate was little changed at $56.22 a barrel. Gold dropped less than 0.1% to $1,424 an ounce. The Bloomberg Commodity Index was little changed.