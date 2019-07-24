Stocks open lower amid mixed corporate results

U.S. stocks opened lower as investors examined weak economic data and mixed corporate results, including an unexpected quarterly loss for Boeing. Treasuries advanced along with bonds in Europe.

All three of the major American indexes opened lower for the first time this week after the U.S. opened an antitrust probe into big technology companies, while Caterpillar Inc. projected 2019 earnings at the low end of forecasts. On the positive side, UPS exceeded its profit guidance. The Stoxx Europe 600 index fluctuated after euro-region manufacturing gauges fell short of economists’ estimates, though an earnings beat by GlaxoSmithKline lifted the mood somewhat. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Shanghai, and fell in Seoul and Mumbai.

The dollar declined for the first time in four days ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting. Most European bonds climbed, sending yields across the continent to unprecedented lows as the disappointing manufacturing data added to concerns about the region’s growth outlook. Crude oil advanced for a fourth session, trading around $57 a barrel in New York.

Broadly positive earnings reports had buoyed stocks this so far week, though Deutsche Bank’s woes and flagging demand reported by car makers and other manufacturers gave investors a reminder of the uncertain outlook for the global economy. To add to that, the Justice Department opened a broad probe into whether dominant technology firms are unlawfully stifling competition, hitting shares of Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet.

Central banks also remain in focus after the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday revised its forecasts for global growth lower and the Federal Reserve is seen trimming its policy rate by a quarter percentage point next week. The ECB may hold fire Thursday, though its message will be closely parsed for signs of a September move as the poor economic data ramp up pressure to deliver stimulus. On the trade front, chief U.S. negotiator Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin are set to travel to China next week for the first high-level, face-to-face meeting since talks broke down in May.

Elsewhere, Britain’s pound rebounded from a two-year low following Boris Johnson’s victory in the contest to succeed Theresa May as U.K. prime minister, though the nation’s equity benchmark underperformed.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings season rolls on with companies including Amazon.com, Alphabet, Unilever and McDonald’s still to report this week.

Thursday brings the European Central Bank policy decision. Economists widely expect officials to signal their readiness to cut interest rates and potentially broaden stimulus. Some see the chance of an immediate rate cut. ECB President Mario Draghi holds a briefing afterward.

These are the main moves in markets:



Stocks

The S&P 500 Index dropped less than 0.1% as of 6:47 a.m. PDT. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose less than 0.1% and the Dow Jones industrial average eased 0.4%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.1%, the first drop in four sessions.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.1%, the first drop in four days.

The euro declined 0.1% to $1.1142, while the yen strengthened 0.2% to 108.03 per dollar.

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2485, the first increase in four days.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index rose 0.1%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped 3 basis points to 2.05%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell 3 basis points to -0.39%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell 2 basis points to 0.68%.

Commodities