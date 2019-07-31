Stocks edge higher ahead of Fed rate decision

U.S. stocks edged higher as strong earnings and a continuation of trade talks helped ease investor concerns. Treasuries drifted and the dollar fell ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision.

The S&P 500 advanced for the first time in three days, fueled in part by Apple Inc. and General Electric Co. after the companies lifted forecasts. Sentiment also got a boost after U.S. and Chinese officials set a date for further trade discussions in September. European shares fell amid a mixed bag of company reports and the latest sign of a deteriorating outlook.

The dollar weakened against major peers and 10-year Treasuries traded around 2.06% as markets readied for the Fed’s anticipated rate cut. West Texas oil rose above $58 a barrel.

With one of the week’s key events -- trade talks -- over for now, investors still have the Fed, an ongoing slew of corporate results and Friday’s U.S. jobs data to contend with. U.S. delegates wrapped up negotiations with their Chinese counterparts in Shanghai on Wednesday with little evidence of progress toward ending the yearlong trade dispute. And with a Fed rate cut already baked into market pricing, Chairman Jerome H. Powell’s post-meeting news conference later Wednesday will be parsed for clues on where policy goes next.

“The bond and equity markets have fully priced in a cut,” Paul Brain, head of fixed income at Newton Investment Management, said in a note. “On balance, there may be some that are disappointed by the size of the cut and the subsequent messaging, but once that is out of the way there will be a realization that rates are heading lower.”

Meanwhile, shares in China and Hong Kong were also weighed down by a pledge by the Communist Party’s Politburo to avoid applying stimulus to the property market. The pound edged higher after four days of declines.

Here are some of the key events to watch as the week unfolds:

Fed officials announce their decision Wednesday.

The Bank of England policy decision is due Thursday.

The U.S. July jobs report is due Friday.

Here are the main moves in markets:



Stocks

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.1% as of 6:34 a.m. PDT.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.1%.

The MSCI All-Country World Index fell 0.1%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 Index fell 0.8%, the largest fall in a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.1%.

The euro decreased 0.1% to $1.1146.

The British pound increased 0.4% to $1.2201, the first advance in a week.

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 108.63 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.06%.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.41%.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose less than one basis point to 0.63%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.9% to $58.56 a barrel, hitting the highest level in more than two weeks.

Gold was little changed at $1,431.11 an ounce.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index rose 0.1%.

-- With assistance from Steven Arons and Andreea Papuc.