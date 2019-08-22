U.S. stocks rise on economic data ahead of Fed chair’s remarks

U.S. stocks rose as traders parsed economic data and awaited an address by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell. Treasuries fell.

The S&P 500 Index extended gains into a second day as a report signaled labor market strength. Benchmark 10-year yields climbed after Fed Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said the U.S. doesn’t need lower rates. Most European bonds fell as a gauge of German manufacturers reinforced recession concerns and European Central Bank minutes showed officials were worried that investors would lose faith in their ability to revive inflation. The British pound jumped amid optimism that a Brexit deal can be reached.

Financial markets have been volatile amid concern over global economic weakness and renewed U.S.-China trade tension. Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting showed Wednesday that officials viewed their cut last month as insurance against too-weak inflation and the risk of a deeper slump in business investment. Analysts expect Powell to suggest the central bank is ready to reduce rates further when he delivers his speech in Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Friday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 2,932.94 at 6:32 a.m. PDT.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro was unchanged at $1.1085.

The British pound rose 0.9% to $1.224.

The Japanese yen gained 0.1% to 106.54 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 1.60%.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased four basis points to -0.64%.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained four basis points to 0.514%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index was little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.7% to $56.08 a barrel.

Gold dipped 0.5% to $1,508.70 an ounce.

