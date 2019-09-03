U.S. stocks fall broadly as new China tariffs kick in

Stocks on Wall Street fell broadly Tuesday as investors left the long weekend behind them and took in the state of the U.S.-China trade war.

Technology companies led the decline. The sector is particularly sensitive to swings in trade relations between the United States and China, and tariffs have the potential to drive up costs for gadget and chipmakers. Apple, which relies on China as a key part of its supply chain, fell 1.7%; chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.2%.

On Sunday, the United States started charging a 15% tariff on about $112 billion worth of Chinese products. China responded by charging tariffs of 10% and 5% on a list of U.S. goods. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day.

Industrial stocks were among the biggest decliners. Caterpillar, which is seen as an industry bellwether when it comes to the impact of trade, fell 2.7%.

Oil prices fell 3.5%, dragging energy stocks down. Chevron shares slid 2.4%.

Investors fled to safer holdings, including utility stocks, bonds and gold.

The latest escalation in the lingering trade war has been expected since early August when the United States announced plans for the new tariff measures, prompting China to retaliate. The worsening trade situation between the world’s two largest economies dragged the Standard & Poor’s 500 index to its second monthly loss of the year in August and dented investors’ confidence in global economic growth.

The United States and China are supposed to meet this month to continue trade negotiations, but investors have grown pessimistic that any resolution will be forthcoming in the near future.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 fell 1% as of about 11 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392 points, or 1.5%, to 26,011. The Nasdaq fell 1.1%.

OVERSEAS: European stocks fell broadly and the British pound dropped to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in 34 years — excluding a brief “flash crash” in 2016 that may have been caused by technical glitches — as the U.K. faces a potentially chaotic exit from the European Union. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said he would call an early election if his opponents pass legislation that would block his plans to leave the European Union by an Oct. 31 deadline.

Asian markets were mixed.

PROS FOR CONN’S: Conn’s jumped 16.6% after the furniture and electronics retailer posted second-quarter profit that blew past Wall Street’s forecasts. The company also topped analysts’ revenue expectations.