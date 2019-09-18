Bonds rally and U.S. stocks slip as traders await Fed

Bonds rallied globally while stocks struggled for traction before the Federal Reserve concludes its policy meeting Wednesday, with officials expected to cut interest rates again and possibly move further to calm money-markets rates.

The S&P 500 Index edged lower, with FedEx Corp. tumbling after the company slashed its profit outlook, blaming a global economy weakened by trade tensions. Europe’s equity benchmark was little changed. Government bonds climbed from the U.S. to Japan, with the 10-year Treasury yield dipping below 1.8%. The surge came after the Fed had to inject cash Tuesday to soothe money markets -- an intervention it repeated Wednesday.

Traders also are keeping an eye on whether a potential oil shortage weighs on the global economy, and on preparations by the U.S. and China for top officials to meet on trade in October.

Elsewhere, stocks were mixed in Asia. The dollar strengthened. Oil ticked lower after tumbling Tuesday, when Saudi Aramco said it had revived 41% of capacity at a key crude-processing complex days after a devastating aerial attack that wrecked vital equipment and rocked global energy markets. The pound fell as the British Supreme Court begins a second day of hearings on the legality of the prime minister’s Brexit strategy.

These are some key events to keep an eye on this week:

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower U.S. interest rates in response to slowing global economic growth and muted inflation. Chairman Jerome H. Powell will hold a post-decision news conference Wednesday.

The Bank of Japan monetary policy decision is Thursday, followed by a briefing from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Bank Indonesia and Bank of England also decide policy Thursday.

Australia jobs figures are out Thursday.

Friday is quadruple witching day for U.S. markets. When the quarterly expiration of futures and options on indexes and stocks occurs on the same day, surging volatility and trading can follow.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.3% as of 6:55 a.m. PDT.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 0.3%.

The Nikkei-225 Stock Average fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1%.

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2478.

The euro declined 0.2% to $1.1054.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.17 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 1.76%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.51%.

Japan’s 10-year yield slipped three basis points to -0.20%

Commodities