Stocks sink 2% as manufacturing shrinks and trade concerns grow

U.S. stocks’ decline accelerated Wednesday as investors digested more disappointing economic news and the growing threat of a global slowdown.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 550 points as of about 2 p.m. EDT, or 2.1%, following Tuesday’s 1.3% decline. Bond prices jumped again as investors sought safer assets, sending yields sharply lower.

Investors were already taking up defensive positions after Tuesday’s dismal manufacturing report sent the market to its sharpest loss in five weeks. The worries only compounded Wednesday with cuts to Germany’s growth forecast and a surprisingly weak private employment report.

Now, a dispute between the United States and Europe over airplane manufacturers has opened the door for President Trump to impose new tariffs on European goods. That would inject even more uncertainty into global markets as the U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index was down 2.1% as of about 2 p.m. EDT. The Dow sank 560 points, or 2.1%, to 26,012. The Nasdaq fell 1.9%.

SECTORS: Technology stocks were the biggest losers, led by declines from Microsoft and Apple. The sector has been extremely sensitive to shifts in economic forecasts and swings in the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

Banks were also among the biggest losers as bond yields continued to slide. Citigroup shares fell 2.6% and Bank of America shares fell 1.6%. Bond yields fell. Lower bond yields force down interest rates on loans, which hurt banks.

Sinking bond yields are a sign that investors are shifting money into less-risky holdings because economic growth is in doubt. Another safe-play asset, utilities stocks, held up better than the rest of the market.

OVERSEAS: Stocks in Europe and Asia fell broadly as the global prospects for economic growth dim amid trade uncertainty. A group of leading think tanks joined the German government in cutting the economic forecast for Europe’s largest economy.

The European Union is trying to avoid even more uncertainty and is urging Trump to hold off on additional tariffs in a dispute stemming from subsidies for airplane makers Airbus and Boeing. The World Trade Organization ruled that the United States can raise tariffs on up to $7.5 billion worth of European goods in response to illegal Airbus subsidies.

OCTOBER CHILL? Stocks have gone cold this month as trade worries dampen economic growth prospects.

October could turn out to be more volatile than usual after a relatively calm September. Most of the movement in the market was very slight last month, despite that month’s reputation for large swings, Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial, said in a note.

“This normally volatile month could be passing some big moves to October this year,” he said.

U.S. and Chinese envoys are expected to meet for yet another round of trade talks next week, potentially swaying the market sharply depending on any news produced from those negotiations.

THE ECONOMY: Investors grappled with more worrisome economic data Wednesday as payroll processor ADP reported that hiring slowed more than expected in September. U.S. companies added 135,000 employees, marking a decline from the same period last year and falling short of forecasts.

Investors are keeping a close watch on Friday’s employment report from the U.S. government, though economists are forecasting growth.

One other important economic indicator this week is Thursday’s service sector report. Services make up the bulk of the U.S. economy and the sector has continued to grow even as manufacturing has slumped.

BUILDING PROFIT: Lennar rose 2.6% after the home builder posted third-quarter profit that far outpaced Wall Street forecasts, with a healthy increase in home deliveries and revenue. The company also reported a solid increase in new home orders.

DIM RESULTS: Acuity Brands dived 13.2% after the lighting products maker reported weak profit and revenue during its fiscal fourth quarter. The company said it remains cautious on its forecast for 2020 because of the uncertainty around trade disputes and tariffs.