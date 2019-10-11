Stocks surge on optimism about U.S.-China trade talks

Stocks on Wall Street surged Friday on optimism that the United States and China can make progress in resolving their punishing trade war. If the gains hold, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index would close out its first weekly gain in the last four.

Before meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for trade talks at the White House, President Trump said, “Good things are happening.” Investors are hopeful the two sides can reach at least a limited deal on trade and tamp down tensions that have already dragged down manufacturing around the world.

One set of U.S. tariffs on Chinese products is scheduled to rise next week, and another round of tariffs is scheduled to take effect in December. The worry is that all the uncertainty about global trade may spill over into stronger areas of the economy, such as household spending, and cause a recession.

Yields on Treasury notes rose as investors, feeling less need for safety, dumped bonds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, a benchmark for mortgages and many other kinds of loans, jumped to 1.74% from 1.65%, a big move.

The jump in yields helped bank stocks rise. JPMorgan Chase shares climbed 2.6%, and Bank of America shares went up 2.4%.

Technology stocks, which often do lots of business with China, were also among the market’s leaders powering indexes higher. Apple climbed 1.8%, and Broadcom jumped 2.8%.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index was up 1.5% as of 12:20 p.m. Eastern time. Earlier in the day it was up as much as 1.9%.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 383 points, or 1.4%, to 26,880 after earlier being up nearly 500 points. The Nasdaq rose 1.7%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks outpaced the broader market, jumping 2.3%.

TAMPING DOWN TRADE TENSIONS: Markets around the world have swung sharply on every hint of progress or discord surrounding the U.S.-China trade war.

Any breakthrough on trade would mark a sharp turnaround from expectations earlier this weekm when the U.S. blacklisted a group of Chinese technology companies over alleged human rights violations. China has since signaled that it is open to making a partial deal.

The Trump administration has already raised tariffs on more than $360 billion worth of Chinese goods, but the stakes have risen. If tariff increases scheduled for this upcoming Tuesday and December go through, they would cover nearly everything China ships to the United States.

EUROPE TOO: Stocks jumped across Europe on hopes that the United Kingdom and the European Union can reach a trade deal before the U.K. exits the bloc.

Britain is set to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, and a departure without a trade deal in place could rock markets and economies across the region.

The German DAX surged 2.9%, while the CAC 40 in France jumped 1.7%. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.8%, held back in part by a stronger British pound, which adds pressure on British exporters.

ENERGY: A missile strike on an Iranian tanker revived oil supply concerns and pushed up energy prices. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 1.2%. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 1.6%.

The missile strick follows other attacks earlier this year on tankers in the Persian Gulf, through which about 20% of all oil traded worldwide passes.

The rise in energy prices lifted oil and energy-services companies’ stocks. Exxon rose 1.3%. Schlumberger rose 5.2%.

TIGHT SCREWS: Fastenal surged 17% after the maker of fasteners and other industrial products reported surprisingly good first-quarter profit and revenue. The company cited solid growth from its industrial vending and onsite services businesses.