Stocks rise as investors focus on earnings; Boeing drops

Stocks on Wall Street moved broadly higher Monday as investors watched corporate earnings reports and developments in the U.S.-China trade war.

China’s top negotiator said over the weekend that “substantial progress” was being made in its talks with the United States, helping to inject more confidence into the market. Investors have been hoping for a trade deal, and as tensions in the trade war cool, they have been shifting their focus to corporate earnings.

The broader market has mostly cheered financial results, with earnings season still in the early stages. About 15% of companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index have reported third-quarter results so far, according to FactSet.

Technology companies and banks led the rally, adding to the market’s gains after a two-week winning streak.

Chipmakers, many of which are highly reliant on China for business, made some of the strongest gains. Nvidia rose 2.6%. Micron climbed 3.4%. Apple rose 1.8%

Banks benefited from a solid rise in bond yields. Citigroup rose 2.2%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.80% from 1.75%. Higher yields enable banks to charge more interest on mortgages and other loans. Higher yields are also a sign that investors are more confident.

Materials and utilities stocks lagged the overall market as investors shifted their money out of traditionally safe-play sectors and into holdings with more growth potential.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index was up 0.6% as of 1:27 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 20 points, or 0.1%, to 26,790 — weighed down by a sharp drop in Boeing shares.

The Nasdaq climbed 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 1.2%, another sign of investors’ confidence.

ANALYST’S TAKE: Analysts came into earnings season expecting another weak quarter for profit growth. So far, companies have reported surprisingly positive results.

”We remain cautious for the quarter but believe that companies will continue to chin the low bar they have set and, ultimately, we will end the quarter flat or up low single digits,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management, in a note to investors.

Earnings growth fell slightly in the first and second quarters, according to data from FactSet, which was better than Wall Street’s expectation at the start of the reporting season.

EARNINGS AHEAD: Monday marks a relatively quiet start to a week full of key corporate earnings reports. McDonald’s, the world’s biggest burger chain, and shipping bellwether United Parcel Service are scheduled to post their latest results Tuesday.

Investors will be closely watching Boeing’s quarterly report Wednesday for a better picture of the financial effect of its 737 Max jet groundings. Caterpillar, a key industrial company, will also report its results Wednesday. Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, along with retail powerhouse Amazon, will report results Thursday.

TURBULENT STOCK: Boeing tumbled 3.9%. Congress is ramping up its scrutiny of Boeing. The company’s chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, is scheduled to testify to the House transportation committee Oct. 30.

Investors are concerned about the latest revelations surrounding its 737 Max airplanes.

In messages released last week, former senior Boeing test pilot Mark Forkner told a co-worker in 2016 that he unknowingly misled safety regulators about problems with a flight-control system that would later be implicated in two deadly crashes. On Sunday, the company said it was unfortunate that messages between co-workers weren’t released in a manner allowing for “meaningful explanation.”

OPIOID SETTLEMENT: The nation’s three largest drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — and top drugmaker Teva have reached a tentative deal to settle a lawsuit related to the nation’s opioid crisis. The agreement came hours before trial was supposed to start. It would have been the first federal trial over the crisis.

However, the settlement does not resolve more than 2,600 other lawsuits across the country seeking to hold the drug industry accountable for the opioid crisis.

AmerisourceBergen slid 3.5%, Cardinal Health shed 2.2% and McKesson fell 3.8%. Drug manufacturer Teva gained 3.3%.

PUMPED: Halliburton jumped 6.5% after the oilfield services company said it will cut costs in its North American operations amid a decline in customer spending.

OVERSEAS: European markets moved broadly higher. The European Union is considering Britain’s request for an extension on its pending Oct. 31 exit from the trading bloc. Lawmakers in Britain voted for the delay.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson again pushed for lawmakers to accept the latest proposal over trade and other issues, but was rejected.

Stocks in Asia finished higher.