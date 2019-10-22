Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Los Angeles City Council approves moratorium on evictions

Tenants and their advocates rally outside Los Angeles City Hall last week.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew KhouriStaff Writer 
Oct. 22, 2019
12:50 PM
The Los Angeles City Council approved an emergency moratorium on evictions Tuesday that aims to stop landlords from quickly booting tenants before new statewide rental rules take effect in January.

In a 14-to-0 vote, council members passed a ban on “no-fault” evictions. The ban would prevent property owners from removing residential tenants unless there’s just cause, such as non-payment of rent or use of a unit for criminal activity.

Mayor Eric Garcetti would have to sign the ordinance for it to take effect. He is expected to do so Tuesday. With that approval, the city attorney’s office told council members, it could take effect this week.

The ordinance is meant to stop landlords from evicting tenants before new restrictions on evictions and rent increases take effect statewide on Jan. 1. Tenant groups have reported a jump in no-fault evictions since Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1482 into law Oct. 8.

This story will be updated.

Andrew Khouri
Andrew Khouri covers the housing market for the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times he wrote about commercial real estate for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history. 
