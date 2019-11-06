Stocks wobble as investors focus on latest earnings

A meandering day of trading left U.S. stock indexes close to their record highs on Wednesday, as strong gains for healthcare companies jousted with sharp drops in energy stocks.

The market took a decisive turn lower in the middle of the day after a report from Reuters said the United States and China may delay signing “phase one” of their trade deal until December, but the drop didn’t last long. After sinking 0.3%, the S&P 500 erased its loss within about two hours.

By the end of the day, the index was up 2.16 points, or 0.1%, at 3,076.78, within two points of its record. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 0.07 points, less than 0.1%, to 27,492.56, and the Nasdaq composite fell 24.05, or 0.3%, to 8,410.63.

The U.S.-China trade war has been a top concern for investors since early 2018, and momentum has recently been tilting toward at least a partial agreement. That, combined with encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits, have recently propelled U.S. indexes past their prior peaks from July to all-time highs.

One thing more certain for investors has been the steady flow of better-than-expected profit reports from big companies. Over the last month, hundreds have told investors how much they made from July through September, and in most cases, the declines were not as steep as analysts had forecast.

With about 80% of reports in hand, S&P 500 companies are on track to report a drop of 2.6% in earnings from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That’s versus initial expectations for a 4% decline.

Healthcare stocks had some of Wednesday’s most notable reports. CVS Health helped lead the way with a 5.4% gain after it reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected and raised its forecast for the year. Humana jumped 3.5% after it also turned in a better-than-expected earnings report.

On the losing end were energy stocks, which sank 2.3% for the market’s worst losses after oil prices slumped. Exxon Mobil lost 2.2%, and oilfield services provider Schlumberger fell 3.2%. Occidental Petroleum tumbled 5.5%.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 88 cents to $56.35 per barrel after a report showed that the amount of oil supplies in inventories rose last week. Brent crude fell $1.22 to $61.74.

Treasury yields dipped, putting at least a temporary halt to the strong gains they’ve made in recent days. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.82% from 1.86% late Tuesday.

Gold rose $9.40 to $1,490.20 per ounce, silver rose 4 cents to $17.56 per ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.66 per pound.

The dollar fell to 108.93 Japanese yen from 109.24 yen on Tuesday. The euro edged up to $1.1069 from $1.1065.