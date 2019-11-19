Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Business

GateHouse and Gannett join, creating largest U.S. newspaper chain. Layoffs expected

USA Today newspaper
USA Today is one of the newspapers now under the umbrella of GateHouse Media.
(Steven Senne / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 19, 2019
2:12 PM
Share

GateHouse has closed its $1.1-billion takeover of Gannett, promising a $300-million cut in annual costs as it becomes the country’s largest newspaper company by far at a time when print publications are in precipitous decline.

The new company keeps the Gannett name and brings about 260 daily papers together, including USA Today, the Arizona Republic, the Providence Journal and the Austin American-Statesman.

It has set itself a challenging task. Its executives say they can support local journalism by expanding digital businesses. Digital today makes up only about a quarter of its combined revenue.

Meanwhile, there’s a high-interest $1.8-billion loan to be paid back to private-equity firm Apollo. Layoffs are expected. Executives said they would try not to slash reporting jobs.

Business
Newsletter
Get our weekly California Inc. newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement