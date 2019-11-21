WeWork says it’s cutting 2,400 jobs globally

Long-anticipated layoffs at WeWork have begun, part of the office-sharing company’s plan to cut costs after staggering losses.

WeWork said Thursday that the reductions will affect 2,400 employees globally. They will receive severance and continued benefits and other forms of assistance, according to an emailed statement.

The job cuts represent almost 20% of the company’s global workforce, which totaled 12,500 as of June 30. The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that WeWork is also engaging in further cuts: It plans to transfer about 1,000 maintenance workers to an outside contractor, and it will shed 1,000 other employees while shutting or selling noncore parts of its business.

“We are grateful for the important roles they have played in building WeWork over the last decade,” a company representative said. Staff reductions began weeks ago around the world and continued this week in the United States.

At the company’s Manhattan headquarters, there was an enhanced security presence Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

WeWork, co-founded by former Chief Executive and Chairman Adam Neumann, is seeking to stabilize its business and show a path to profitability. The company scrapped an initial public offering in September, and its valuation has plummeted from $47 billion as recently as January to about $8 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $1.25 billion in the third quarter, eclipsing its sales and more than doubling its loss from the same period last year.

Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure told staff in an email Monday that the process “will make us stronger and better able to generate even more opportunities over the coming months and years.”

Claure said he plans to brief staff about the company’s future Friday, when he’s expected to tease a five-year plan for WeWork.