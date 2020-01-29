Edmunds auto research site to lay off 122 employees at Santa Monica office

Edmunds, which offers online automotive reviews as well as car-buying services and appraisals, plans to lay off more than 100 employees, according to a notice filed with the state.

Edmunds will cut 122 jobs in its Santa Monica headquarters, according to the Jan. 6 filing with the California Employment Development Department. The layoffs will take effect March 7 and are expected to be permanent.

Founded as an automotive pricing guide in 1966, Edmunds launched its website 25 years ago. The company’s business model hinges on advertising and lead referrals it sells to carmakers and dealers.

Like all digital media businesses, it faces pressure from Google and Facebook, which controlled nearly 60% of the U.S. online advertising market in 2018, according to consultancy PwC. Car-buying sites like Kelley Blue Book and Carfax also compete for visitors.

A spokeswoman declined to say what departments the layoffs would affect, but said the cuts do not signify a downturn in business.

Jamie Epstein, vice president of employment experience, said in a statement that the layoffs are part of a restructuring decision designed to allow Edmunds to “focus on its core revenue drivers, so we are in the most financially healthy position for future growth.”

Epstein said in the statement that the company has invested in its website and product experience and will focus on upcoming initiatives that will produce immediate and long-term financial stability. Epstein declined to say how many employees remain in Santa Monica. Edmunds’ website says “the company has about 400 employees, the majority of which work in the Santa Monica office.”

The company’s offices in Detroit will also be affected, but a spokeswoman decline to say how many jobs will be cut there.

“We are confident in our ability to maintain the fullest level of support and oversight of our products and services during this period,” Epstein said.