Beyond Meat tests plant-based fried chicken in KFC trial

Plant-based burgers sizzled last year, boosting sales at fast-food chains such as Burger King and Carl’s Jr. Now, KFC wants to see if it can replicate that effect with fried faux chicken.

The nation’s largest fried chicken chain announced Wednesday that it has struck a deal with Beyond Meat to sell plant-based nuggets in more than 60 restaurants in the Charlotte, N.C., and Nashville markets. If the three-week test is successful, the plan is to offer the menu item at KFC’s roughly 4,000 U.S. outlets.

The decision to sell the nuggets, named Beyond Fried Chicken, follows a one-day test at a single Atlanta KFC in August at the height of the media coverage of plant-based burgers. A week’s worth of the nuggets sold out in five hours.

“It blew us away. The proof will be in this expanded test to really tell us if this something that has legs,” said Andrea Zahumensky, chief U.S. marketing officer for Louisville, Ky.-based KFC, owned by Yum Brands.

Advertisement

The test, which starts Monday, will also help determine how much of an appetite U.S. consumers have for a new generation of substitute chicken products — another potentially huge market for El Segundo-based Beyond and its rivals.

American meat companies produced 26.3 billion pounds of beef in 2017 and 42.2 billion pounds of chicken, according to the North American Meat Institute, though poultry costs less per pound.

Donald McLee, an equity analyst at Berenberg Capital Markets, said the deal could result in a significant boost in sales for Beyond given how plant-based chicken products made by Gardein, a brand of U.S. agribusiness giant Conagra, and others already make up about a quarter of plant-based meat substitutes.

It also would come amid a tough battle Beyond is in the thick of with Redwood City, Calif.,-based Impossible Foods, which is the supplier of Burger King’s Impossible Whopper. Beyond supplies Carl’s Jr.

Advertisement

“Plant-based chicken is a big category that there is a lot less competition in,” McLee said. “It’s kind of an underappreciated market area.”

Beyond Meat‘s first in-house product was a soy-based chicken strip that it introduced in 2012, but it disclosed last year that it had pulled the product after deciding that it had fallen behind the company’s burger, sausages and breakfast patty, which is sold at Dunkin’ Donuts.

“As we innovated around beef and pork at some point I felt it wasn’t representing the brand well enough. It wasn’t where we are today. For sure this product is much better,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat’s founder and chief executive.

The new chicken nugget, whose recipe was tweaked since August, was co-developed by Beyond Meat and KFC’s innovation teams and was made with soy and wheat, unlike the burger, which is pea-based. “You actually can pull it apart like you would with muscle, which is hard to do,” Brown said.

The nuggets will be sold in quantities of four, eight and 12 a la carte and also as part of a combo in the two larger servings. Pricing ranges from $4.29 to $15.99.

McLee said the food could draw consumers to KFC who wouldn’t ordinarily frequent a fried chicken restaurant. “It could increase customer traffic,” he said.

Zahumensky said KFC believes the nuggets will appeal to consumers who want to try plant-based food.

Advertisement

“What we are really seeing in this kind of movement that is sweeping the country is a desire for people to eat less animal protein and they do it for various reasons — sustainability, health reasons. Many people do it because they want to be part of the movement and it’s cool to do it,” she said.

Beyond Meat is hardly the only company trying out new plant-based chicken products.

Meat industry giant Tyson Foods sold a minority stake in Beyond Meat in April after deciding that it wanted to develop its own line of alternative meat products. Since then the company has introduced its Raised & Rooted brand, which sells a plant-based chicken nugget, though it includes egg whites so it is not vegan. The brand also includes a burger that is a blend of meat and plant-based protein.

Beyond Meat has had a topsy-turvy run since its May initial public offering, which was one of the best-performing IPOs since 2000. After reaching a peak of nearly $240 in July, shares fell under $80 amid pressure from short sellers skeptical of plant-based protein.

This month they have regained ground on some good news, including a decision by McDonald’s to expand a test of Beyond’s plant-based burger in Canada and a decision by Impossible Foods to drop out of the running for a McDonald’s deal, which would be a huge win for any supplier.

On Tuesday, shares fells nearly 4% to $120.12 after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to neutral, saying investors had already priced in the chain’s growing partnerships with restaurant chains. The stock continued to fall after-hours following news that Tim Hortons restaurants have stopped selling Beyond Meat products at its coffee and doughnut shops across two of Canada’s biggest provinces.

A Beyond Meat representative said that this was a limited-time offer and that the companies may work together in the future.

Bloomberg contributed to this report.