U.S. stocks keep falling on coronavirus-fueled recession fears

U.S. stocks slid in the first minutes of trading Thursday as investors digested a battery of economic and financial measures from global policymakers aimed at easing the market turmoil.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 2.7% around 6:45 a.m. Pacific time. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 3%, or about 600 points. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.2%.

Futures had endured a choppy overnight session, swinging 7 percentage points, as traders weighed the growing likelihood of a global recession and corporate defaults triggered by unprecedented lockdowns and supply-chain disruption. U.S. jobless claims came in higher than expected.

Stocks slid in Europe and across most of Asia. In the euro zone, sovereign bonds soared in France, Italy and Greece after the region’s central bank boosted its efforts to stabilize the economy and capital markets. The yen, so often a haven amid market stress, slumped in a sign of the extraordinary demand for the greenback, which strengthened for an eighth day versus a basket of its major peers to its highest in at least 15 years. WTI oil futures rebounded from their Wednesday plunge to almost $20 a barrel.

Even as Trump dubs himself a “wartime president” and joins foreign policymakers in hurrying to counter an abrupt economic shock, investors seem largely underwhelmed by many of the actions taken so far. The rush into cash and havens has battered risk assets almost everywhere, particularly equities, high-yield bonds and non-dollar currencies.

The latest developments include the European Central Bank launching an $815-billion debt-buying program to keep borrowing costs in check, and the Federal Reserve’s debut of a program to support money market mutual funds. Still, stocks continue to fall as investor focus turns to assessing the length of the economic downturn.

“It’s a good start and a step in the right direction with the tools that they have available, but they can still do more,” Sue Trinh, global macro strategist at Manulife Asset Management in Hong Kong, told Bloomberg TV. “There’s much more need for U.S. dollar liquidity to get to where it’s needed the most,” she said. “At the moment the markets are screaming it’s not enough -- we need to see more of that.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate cleared the second major bill responding to the coronavirus pandemic, and White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the government might take equity positions as part of corporate rescues.