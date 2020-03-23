U.S. stocks open lower as economic relief bill stalls in Congress

U.S. stocks opened lower Monday after a bill to provide emergency help to the coronavirus-stricken economy stalled in Congress.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 2.3% around 6:50 a.m. Pacific. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2%, or about 375 points. The Nasdaq composite was off 1.3%.

The market had been set to open even lower until the Federal Reserve announced its most aggressive action yet to protect the economy from the extensive damage being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed said it would buy as much government debt as it deems necessary and will also begin lending to businesses and local governments.

European markets cut their losses after the Fed action was announced. Bond prices rose, sending yields down.