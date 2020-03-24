Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Business

Stocks surge more than 5% on hopes of coronavirus relief package

Wall Street sign
Stocks on Wall Street opened sharply higher Tuesday.
(Richard Drew / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
March 24, 2020
6:43 AM
Stocks on Wall Street opened sharply higher Tuesday as hopes build that Congress will agree on a big coronavirus relief bill.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 5.8% as of about 6:40 a.m. Pacific. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.6%, or more than 1,200 points. The Nasdaq composite was up 5.3%. European and Asian markets also surged.

A bill from Congress would follow aggressive steps from the Federal Reserve announced Monday to support lending and bond markets.

U.S. indexes’ lurch higher was the latest dizzying move for markets, which are still down by more than a third from their record highs reached a month ago as the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic becomes more and more severe.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
