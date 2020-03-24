Stocks surge more than 5% on hopes of coronavirus relief package

Stocks on Wall Street opened sharply higher Tuesday as hopes build that Congress will agree on a big coronavirus relief bill.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 5.8% as of about 6:40 a.m. Pacific. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.6%, or more than 1,200 points. The Nasdaq composite was up 5.3%. European and Asian markets also surged.

A bill from Congress would follow aggressive steps from the Federal Reserve announced Monday to support lending and bond markets.

U.S. indexes’ lurch higher was the latest dizzying move for markets, which are still down by more than a third from their record highs reached a month ago as the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic becomes more and more severe.