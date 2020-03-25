U.S. stocks slip the morning after their mighty surge

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher Wednesday but more than erased those gains in the first half-hour of trading, dimming hopes for the market’s first back-to-back gain since its brutal sell-off began last month on worries about the coronavirus outbreak.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 1.2% around 7:15 a.m. Pacific, the day after packing a year’s worth of gains into Tuesday on expectations that Washington was close to a $2-trillion deal to aid the economy. The Dow was down 0.3%. On Tuesday it surged 11.4%, its biggest gain since 1933. The Nasdaq was down 1.2%.

Congress and the White House did announce an agreement early Wednesday, and the Senate may vote on it later in the day. Investors were anxiously waiting for this kind of aid, which would help blunt the blow to the economy as businesses shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Even optimists say the package provides just the second leg of three that markets need to regain lasting confidence. The Federal Reserve and central banks are also offering tremendous support by cutting interest rates and supporting lending markets, but investors say they need to see the number of new infections peak and start declining before they can feel comfortable knowing how deep the looming economic downturn will be.

The number of known infections has leaped past 435,000 people worldwide, and more than 19,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Overall, more than 111,000 have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

With widening swaths of the economy shutting down and layoffs mounting, economists are sure a steep drop-off is coming. What’s unsure is how long it will last.

That uncertainty has led to wild swings in the stock market over the last month. The S&P 500’s 9.8% surge Tuesday was bigger than the index’s full-year gains in nine of the last 20 years.

But the market has also had a couple recent days that packed entire years’ worth of losses, including two days down 10.4%.

The uncertainty has carried over even to trading within a certain day or a certain hour.

European markets initially jumped to strong gains, but they faded as the day progressed. Even earlier Wednesday, Asian markets surged to big gains following the big U.S. day.

Treasury yields were holding relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury inched up to 0.82% from 0.81%, and the two-year yield slipped to 0.34% from 0.37%.