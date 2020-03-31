Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Bette Midler sells some Hawaii land for 12 times what she paid

Bette Midler
Bette Midler at Geffen Playhouse in November 2013.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Duane Shimagowa
March 31, 2020
4:38 PM
Bette Midler, the legendary Grammy-winning singer and Emmy-winning actress, has sold a parcel of land on the north shore of the Hawaiian island of Kauai for $1.85 million, public records show.

Midler, who attended Honolulu’s Admiral Arthur W. Radford High School and the University of Hawaii, sold a 1.34-acre conservation-zoned plot of land to a partner of Discovery Land Co., a developer of luxury residential private club communities across North America.

Located along Kuhio Highway in Haena, the land has a total assessed value of $886,000, tax records show. Midler still has other landholdings on the Garden Isle.

In late 1986, Midler purchased the land for a mere $150,000.

Throughout her illustrious entertainment career spanning several decades, Midler has sold more than 30 million records. She’s won three Grammy Awards, three Emmy Awards, four Golden Globes and a Tony Award,

Midler’s best-known songs include “Wind Beneath My Wings,” which was featured in the tear-jerker hit movie “Beaches,” in which she co-starred.

The 74-year-old, who was named after legendary actress Bette Davis, started her professional career in numerous off-off-Broadway plays before landing roles in several plays on Broadway including “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Duane Shimagowa
