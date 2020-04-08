Stocks rise amid stimulus hopes, reopening speculation

U.S. stocks rose on optimism for another round of stimulus and an eventual move toward reopening the economy. The dollar trimmed a gain and Treasuries yield rose.

The benchmark S&P 500 Index gained as much as 1.4%, a day after surrendering its biggest gain since Oct 17, 2008. Overnight, the White House was said to be developing plans to get the U.S. economy back in action. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell after euro-area finance chiefs failed to agree on a $540-billion economic package to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil rose as investors weighed whether output cuts being discussed by the world’s top producers will be enough to offset the drop in demand wrought by the coronavirus.

Italian bonds took a hit and the euro headed for its seventh drop in eight days against the dollar as the officials struggled to reconcile visions for how to recover from the virus. France’s first-quarter output shrank the most since World War II, the latest indicator of the severity of the shock to the world’s biggest trading region. Spain confirmed having Europe’s most extensive outbreak of the disease, with deaths and infections rising the most in four days.

While the S&P 500 briefly reached a gain of more than 20% from its March low this week, investors remain reluctant to take big risks while forecasts are for the virus to grow rapidly in some of the biggest economies -- the U.S., Japan, Germany, France and the U.K. They are also concerned that fiscal stimulus measures will be too late or not enough to counter the effects of the pandemic as efforts to formulate a European response drag on.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar slipped after S&P Global Ratings cut the country’s credit-rating outlook to negative from stable. The kiwi edged lower after New Zealand’s central bank said it is open to increasing the size and scope of its asset-purchase program.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks



The S&P 500 Index gained 0.8% to 2,680.58 as of 6:52 a.m. Pacific time, the highest in more than three weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9% to 22,856.64, the highest in more than three weeks.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.8% to 7,951.30, the highest in almost four weeks.

The MSCI All-Country World Index increased 0.3% to 454.55, the highest in almost four weeks.

Currencies



The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.9% to 1,257.12.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.79 per dollar.

The euro declined 0.1% to $1.0883.

The British pound climbed 1% to $1.2384.

Bonds



The yield on two-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 0.26%, the highest in more than a week.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 0.75%, the highest in more than a week.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.31%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 0.386%.

Commodities

