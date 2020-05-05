Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Business

Airbnb is cutting 25% of staff amid worldwide travel slump

Airbnb
Airbnb will undergo changes that “are not temporary or short-lived,” its CEO said.
(Agence-France Presse)
By Bloomberg
May 5, 2020
3:25 PM
Share

Airbnb Inc. is cutting 25% of its workforce as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pummel the travel sector.

About 1,900 Airbnb employees worldwide will be affected, Chief Executive Brian Chesky wrote in an email to staff Tuesday. Those employees’ last day will be Monday, the email said.

“We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill,” Chesky wrote. “Airbnb’s business has been hit hard, with revenue this year forecasted to be less than half of what we earned in 2019.”

The San Francisco startup, which was poised to be the blockbuster stock listing of the year, has raised $2 billion in capital and dramatically cut costs in a bid to weather the slump.

Advertisement

Business
Travel industry offers new safety procedures in bid to revive business
Lobby Cleaning.jpg
Business
Travel industry offers new safety procedures in bid to revive business
Hoping to get Americans traveling again, a travel trade group has developed cleaning protocols and other steps to protect people.

“While we know Airbnb’s business will fully recover, the changes it will undergo are not temporary or short-lived,” Chesky wrote. “Because of this, we need to make more fundamental changes to Airbnb by reducing the size of our workforce around a more focused business strategy.”

As a result, Airbnb will pause its efforts in transportation and scale back its investments in hotels and luxury travel, he said.

In an interview with Bloomberg in March, Chesky said the situation has weighed on him. “I’m not sure if there’s a more difficult thing that a CEO of a travel company could ever do than go through this,” he said. “You feel like you were T-boned, or like a torpedo has just hit the ship.”

Advertisement

Before the pandemic, Airbnb’s expenses had already been growing. In 2019, expenses exceeded $5 billion as the company sank money into new offerings aimed at increasing revenue before its highly anticipated initial public offering. The coronavirus outbreak has put Airbnb’s market debut in jeopardy.

Chesky is betting that in the post-pandemic world, travelers will want options that are closer to home, safer and more affordable.

“When we started Airbnb, it was about belonging and connection,” he wrote in the email. “This crisis has sharpened our focus to get ​back to our roots, back to the basics.”

Business
When will Disneyland and other parks reopen? How will they keep visitors safe?
US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Business
When will Disneyland and other parks reopen? How will they keep visitors safe?
Theme parks like Disneyland may not reopen until 2021. Expect parks to limit attendance, take temperatures, space out lines and sanitize, sanitize, sanitize.
Advertisement

Business
Newsletter
Your guide to our clean energy future

Get our Boiling Point newsletter for the latest on the power sector, water wars and more — and what they mean for California.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Bloomberg
Bloomberg delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement