Stocks fluctuate amid easing lockdowns; oil jumps

Stocks fluctuated as investors tracked measures to ease coronavirus lockdowns amid souring relations between the world’s two largest economies.

The S&P 500 swung between gains and losses, while Cisco paced an advance in the Dow Jones Industrial Average before its earnings report tomorrow. Both the dollar and Treasuries were little changed. Oil jumped as demand continued to show signs of recovery.

The U.S. top infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci, is expected to issue a stern warning against reopening the economy too soon during a Senate hearing Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve said a facility designed to purchase eligible corporate debt from investors will launch today. And the Trump administration moved to block investments in Chinese stocks by a government retirement savings fund, raising concern over a recent trade agreement between the two countries.

Buyers of U.S. stocks after the economy shrank in the first quarter have history on their side, according to Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth Management. Gross domestic product contracted at an annual rate of 4.8%, marking the 13th quarterly decline of more than 4% since 1949, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. After each previous instance, the S&P 500 gained more than 10% during the next 12 months.

In economic news, a key measure of U.S. consumer prices declined in April by the most on record as travel and apparel spending collapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 7:17 a.m. Pacific time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

The euro gained 0.6% to $1.0872.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.3% to 107.37 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 0.71%.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased two basis points to -0.49%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.253%.

Commodities