Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Business

PG&E says new probation conditions ‘undermine wildfire safety’

PG&E workers disassemble broken power lines after the Camp fire.
PG&E workers disassemble broken power lines after the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 15, 2018.
(Joel Angel Juarez / TNS)
By Bloomberg
May 14, 2020
7:58 AM
Share

PG&E Corp. is asking a court to halt a recent round of probation requirements, saying they are “more likely to undermine wildfire safety than they are to promote it.”

The company is challenging four new requirements laid out by a judge on April 29, including that the company employ its own inspectors for vegetation management, that it identify the age of equipment on every transmission tower and line, and that it ensure its inspection contractors carry enough insurance in case a fire erupts.

The requirements interfere with actions by the state Legislature and the regulator, the California Public Utilities’ Commission, to address the same issues, the San Francisco-based company said in a court filing dated Wednesday. To meet the new conditions, PG&E said it would be “forced to divert significant resources from its CPUC-approved Wildfire Safety Plan to satisfy the Court’s conditions, with no evidence that those conditions will enhance safety and a risk that they may well decrease it.”

California’s largest utility is on probation after being convicted in 2016 of gas-pipeline safety crimes. Judge William Alsup has pushed the company to prevent its equipment from causing another devastating wildfire, as happened in 2017. PG&E is working through probation as it simultaneously navigates a complicated exit from bankruptcy.

Advertisement

California
PG&E pleads guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter over Camp fire
PARADISE, CALIFORNIA--NOV, 2018--All but a few homes in the Pine Grove Mobile Home Park were destroyed in the Camp fire. The mobile home park is next door to the Paradise Alliance Church on Clark Road in Paradise. The Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. The fire started on November 8, 2018, in Butte County, in Northern California. It covered an area of about 153,336 acres and destroyed 18,804 structures, with most of the damage occurring within the first two days. It caused at least 86 civilian fatalities. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
California
PG&E pleads guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter over Camp fire
PG&E said it reached a settlement with the Butte County district attorney’s office on March 17. The utility’s critics say the plea deal is too lenient.

Business
Newsletter
Your guide to our clean energy future

Get our Boiling Point newsletter for the latest on the power sector, water wars and more — and what they mean for California.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Bloomberg
Bloomberg delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement