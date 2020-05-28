U.S. stocks advance to 12-week high

U.S. equities rose amid a batch of economic data that showed the deep damage to the American economy last month was less severe than anticipated. Treasuries fell.

The S&P 500 climbed as data showed another 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment claims in the week ended May 23, while continuing claims fell for the first time during the pandemic era. Readings on durable goods orders and personal consumption beat forecasts, adding to signs the worst of the economic damage has passed.

Tech shares underperformed, with Twitter and Facebook dropping as President Trump prepared to order narrower liability protections for social media platforms.

Advertisement

Sino-American tensions flared again, with Chinese lawmakers approving a proposal for new national-security legislation in Hong Kong, in defiance of Trump.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose for a fourth session, a day after the EU boosted its spending pledge to battle the impact of the coronavirus to $2.6 trillion.

Stocks have recovered globally to levels last seen in early March on fresh stimulus measures and hopes that economies are on the mend as lockdowns ease. While U.S. deaths from the virus reached 100,000, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the American economy may already have bottomed. Australia’s central bank chief said that country’s downturn may not be as severe as first thought.

Investors are responding to signs of recovery by rotating into stocks most punished in the coronavirus crash. Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises are up more than 25% on Wall Street this week, while Europe’s TUI AG tour operator, Cineworld Group and EasyJet Plc airline have surged more than 35%.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, shares climbed throughout most of Asia, though the Hang Seng Index flirted with the lowest level since March after the U.S. said it could no longer certify Hong Kong’s political autonomy, a move that could have far-reaching consequences. West Texas oil hovered near $33 a barrel after an industry report raised fresh concerns about excess supply.