More than 580,000 California companies got PPP loans. Here’s what we know

Jelly Belly, Kanye West’s Yeezy apparel company, and the SETI Institute, which searches for extraterrestrial life, rank among the California businesses that received millions in loans from the federal coronavirus relief program for small businesses, according to data released by the Trump administration Monday.

The data reveal that the federal government doled out more than $68 billion to more than 580,000 California businesses in the last three months as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers businesses with 500 or fewer employees loans that can be forgiven if the employer meets certain criteria, including using the money to keep pre-pandemic employees on the payroll for at least eight weeks after receiving the loan.

The vast majority — more than $50 billion — went to a subset of 87,000 California businesses that received loans of $150,000 or more. The largest loans, in the $5-million to $10-million range, went to 647 businesses in the state. Manufacturing and construction companies received the highest percentage of those loans in California, but few parts of the economy went untouched, with large loans flowing to law firms, tech companies, film studios, healthcare companies, farms, hotels, restaurants, and even a three-on-three basketball league founded by rapper and actor Ice Cube.

The Trump administration’s release of more detailed data on PPP borrowers — including the identities of those that got $150,000 or more — came after mounting pressure from Democrats and various private groups that demanded more transparency of the roughly $660-billion loan program.

But within hours of the data’s release, California companies were disputing its accuracy. The Santa Monica scooter company Bird Rides Inc. is listed in the government data dump as having received a $5-million to $10-million loan in late April. But in a statement, the company noted that it never applied nor received a PPP loan, and company Chief Executive Travis VanderZanden tweeted that the company is speaking with its bank and investigating how it ended up on the list.

Ice Cube’s Big 3 professional basketball league initially received a PPP loan of $1.6 million, according to a Big 3 spokesperson. The three-on-three basketball league is composed of teams of former professional basketball players and competes during the summer.

The Los Angeles-based league returned $700,000 of the PPP loan after it decided in May to cancel the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus. The remaining $900,000 was used to pay more than 100 coaches, players and staff and to cover operational expenses so the league can continue next year, a Big 3 spokesperson said.

Jelly bean maker Jelly Belly Candy Co. also received a PPP loan ranging from $5 million to $10 million, according to data from the Small Business Administration. The Fairfield, Calif. company said in its statement that it applied for the loan “in good faith” and met all U.S. Treasury requirements.

Jelly Belly said the money was used to retain employees and that without the loan, the company would have had to “reduce headcount” at the start of the pandemic. The money helped retain 500 jobs, according to the SBA data.

Food and hospitality companies, which saw business come abruptly to a halt as stay-at-home orders went into effect in late March and global tourism slowed, also made up a large share of California’s loan recipients.

The Belvedere Hotel Partnership, which operates the posh Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel, confirmed that the company requested and received funding from the PPP program in the $5-million to $10-million range. “We are using most of the PPP funds for the direct benefit of our employees, with the rest for business purposes that are permitted under the PPP guidelines,” the company said in a statement.

Other notable companies that received millions in loans, according to the data, include online custom gift marketplace Zazzle, Aladdin Bail Bonds, Jukin Media, which profits off the rights to viral online videos, and Cacique, the Monrovia-based cheese and meat company. A number of nonprofit organizations received loans in the $5-million to $10-million range as well: several Planned Parenthood health centers, the Huntington Library and Museum in San Marino, and numerous religious organizations, such as the Catholic Diocese of San Bernardino.

The initial PPP funds of $350 billion were drained in about two weeks, and it came to light that some large and publicly traded firms took advantage of the program, effectively shutting out more needy small employers until the program was replenished by Congress. President Trump signed legislation extending the application deadline from June 30 to Aug. 8 on Saturday.

The Treasury and Small Business Administration didn’t provide a list of all the borrowers that had returned or canceled PPP loans, but a senior administration official said more than $30 billion of the funds have been returned or canceled, among them the Los Angeles Lakers and national food service chains Potbelly and Shake Shack.

In the wake of the criticisms, administration officials tightened regulations that channeled more funds to smaller businesses. The average size of a PPP loan has dropped to about $107,000 from almost double that in mid-April. About $132 billion of PPP funds remain available.

The statistics released Monday, however, don’t provide direct light on how well the PPP funds were spread to minority businesses, which have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, according to research by economist Robert Fairlie of UC Santa Cruz. Borrower information on race and gender was voluntary, and most applicants left that part blank.

However, in its latest PPP summary report of approvals through June 30, the SBA said that 27% of PPP funds went to low- and moderate-income census tracts, in line with the share of overall population in those areas.

Nationally, the two business categories that received the most number and amount of PPP funds were healthcare and social assistance, and professional and technical services. Each got nearly 13% of the total PPP dollars. Construction and manufacturing were next, receiving 12.4% and 10.4% of PPP funds, respectively. Businesses in food services and accommodations got about 8% of the PPP dollars, and retail trade got almost as much. Food services, however, accounted for about 7 million or nearly one-third of all the jobs lost in March and April, and retail employment dropped about 2.3 million in those two months — much more than all the other major sectors except for health and social services.

“It’s good to see the data finally being released on the PPP program, but frustrating that it took this long to come out,” said Sarah Crozier, a spokeswoman for Main Street Alliance, a small-business advocacy group that had been pushing for more transparency.

Crozier expressed disappointed that there was little demographic information on borrowers, saying it makes it difficult to determine whether minority-owned businesses received a proportionate share of funds.

Times staff writer Hugo Martín contributed to this report.