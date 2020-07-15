Massive Twitter hack hits accounts of Obama, Biden, Bezos, Musk and Gates

Twitter handles belonging to Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were among the high-profile social media accounts that were apparently hacked to promote a bitcoin scam.

The accounts sent out tweets promising to double the money sent by anyone sending money via bitcoin within the next 30 minutes.

Uber and Apple Twitter handles posted similar tweets with the scam soon after.

Cybersecurity news platform the Hacker News said the bitcoin account involved had already received nearly $55,000.

Twitter says it is investigating the issue. Twitter shares declined 2.3% after the market closed.

