Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Business

Citigroup picks Jane Fraser as next CEO, first woman in that role

The Transamerica Pyramid is reflected in the window of the main branch of Citibank in the Financial District of San Francisco
The Transamerica Pyramid is reflected in the window of the main branch of Citibank in the Financial District of San Francisco.
(Eric Risberg / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 10, 2020
7:28 AM
Share

Citigroup announced Thursday that Jane Fraser would succeed Michael Corbat as the bank’s next chief executive, making Fraser the first woman to ever lead a Wall Street bank.

Fraser is currently head of Citi’s global consumer banking division, a major part of the bank that includes checking and savings accounts plus Citi’s massive credit card business. She’s been with Citi for 16 years.

Fraser will be the first woman to lead one of Wall Street’s big six banks. JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon has had women as his second-in-command for years, but shows no signs of stepping down from the CEO role.

Corbat led Citigroup for eight years, rebuilding the company after it nearly collapsed during the Great Recession and 2008 financial crisis. The federal government had to step in to buy a stake in Citi to keep it afloat, and the New York bank had some of the most toxic assets of all the major banks during this time.

Advertisement

Corbat turned Citi into a much smaller and stable entity, focusing on its credit card businesses and its international banking franchise.

Business
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement