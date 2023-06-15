Christine McCarthy out as Disney CFO

Kevin Lansberry, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Disney’s parks, experiences and products business, will become Walt Disney Co.’s interim CEO as of July 1.

Walt Disney Co. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy is leaving the company.

McCarthy will step down from her role and take a “family medical leave of absence,” Disney said Thursday.

Veteran Disney executive Kevin Lansberry will take over as the company’s interim CFO, effective July 1.

Lansberry is currently executive vice president and chief financial officer of Disney’s parks, experiences and products business.

McCarthy is “one of the most admired financial executives in America, and her impact on The Walt Disney Company during 23 years of dedicated service cannot be overstated,” said Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger in a statement.

McCarthy will continue as a strategic advisor during her leave and will help the company identify a longterm successor, Disney said.

This is a developing story.