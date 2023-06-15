Advertisement
Company Town

Christine McCarthy out as Disney CFO

A view of Disneyland.
Kevin Lansberry, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Disney’s parks, experiences and products business, will become Walt Disney Co.’s interim CEO as of July 1.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan FaughnderCompany Town Senior Editor 
Share

Walt Disney Co. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy is leaving the company.

McCarthy will step down from her role and take a “family medical leave of absence,” Disney said Thursday.

Veteran Disney executive Kevin Lansberry will take over as the company’s interim CFO, effective July 1.

Advertisement

Lansberry is currently executive vice president and chief financial officer of Disney’s parks, experiences and products business.

McCarthy is “one of the most admired financial executives in America, and her impact on The Walt Disney Company during 23 years of dedicated service cannot be overstated,” said Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger in a statement.

McCarthy will continue as a strategic advisor during her leave and will help the company identify a longterm successor, Disney said.

This is a developing story.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Ryan Faughnder

Ryan Faughnder is a senior editor with the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team, which covers the business of entertainment. He also hosts the entertainment industry newsletter The Wide Shot. A San Diego native, he earned a master’s degree in journalism from USC and a bachelor’s in English from UC Santa Barbara. Before joining The Times in 2013, he wrote for the Los Angeles Business Journal and Bloomberg News.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement