Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Business

Commentary: Did Oracle offer a TikTok deal to serve Trump?

Sarah Cooper became an internet star by lampooning Trump on TikTok.
(TikTok)
By Michael HiltzikBusiness Columnist 
Sep. 14, 2020
2:24 PM
Share

Here are some of the strange things about Oracle’s deal for TikTok’s U.S. social media platform that make it seem like a sop to President Trump.

— Structuring the deal as one in which Oracle is a “trusted tech partner” of TikTok rather than an outright buyer doesn’t do anything to wall off the app from its Chinese founders, which supposedly was at the heart of Trump’s concern about the app.

— TikTok, which allows users to post short videos online, is a major hit among consumers, especially young users. To say Oracle has never served that market would be a huge understatement; Oracle’s core market is business — most consumers are probably unaware it even exists.

The White House accepting such a deal would demonstrate that this exercise was pure grift.

Alex Stamos, Facebook’s former security chief

Advertisement

— Trump seemed to put his thumb on the scale favoring Oracle in its competition with Microsoft for TikTok, stating last month, “I think Oracle is a great company, and I think its owner is a tremendous guy. He’s a tremendous person. I think that Oracle would be certainly somebody that could handle it.”

He was referring to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, one of the very few Silicon Valley figures openly supporting him.

The rivalry for TikTok was initiated by Trump himself, through an executive order he issued on Aug. 6 threatening to ban TikTok from the U.S. unless a sale deal was reached by Sept. 20.

Microsoft seemed the most likely buyer until the Chinese government imposed restrictions on the export of artificial-intelligence technology such as that used by TikTok.

Advertisement

Business

Column: Trump’s China trade deal doesn’t even get us back to square one, despite immense cost

WASHINGTON, D.C. - JANUARY 15: U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the formal signing of the Phase 1 trade deal with China at the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 in Washington, D.C. The trade deal, which the President portrays as a landmark agreement that will provide a big boost to the US economy and potentially his reelection. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Business

Column: Trump’s China trade deal doesn’t even get us back to square one, despite immense cost

President Trump has declared victory in the trade war with China -- but America has paid all the price.

More Coverage

New U.S.-China trade deal leaves the thorniest problems unresolved

The restrictions threw a wrench into Microsoft’s plans, creating an international stalemate between Trump’s demands and Chinese policy.

Oracle’s deal appears to meet the Chinese restrictions, but doesn’t appear to meet the Trump order’s terms because it doesn’t appear to impose security rules on how user data can flow from the U.S. to China. It’s subject to a ruling by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which is an agency of the Treasury Department.

“A deal where Oracle takes over hosting without source code and significant operational changes would not address any of the legitimate concerns about TikTok,” Alex Stamos, Facebook‘s former chief security officer, tweeted Sunday. “The White House accepting such a deal would demonstrate that this exercise was pure grift.”

Advertisement

The Oracle deal does have the potential to lower the temperature of at least one conflict between Trump and China by allowing TikTok to continue operating in the U.S. without undergoing a complete sale. Since Ellison is a Trump booster, moreover, the betting appears to be that the deal will go through.

Alex Stamos, Facebook's former security chief, is skeptical about the Oracle/TikTok deal.

Here’s the backstory.

TikTok, which currently claims 100 million U.S. users, was created by Chinese entrepreneur Yiming Zhang through his company, ByteDance. The company says no foreign country, China or otherwise, owns any “significant interest” or exercises any control over it.

Advertisement

But the integration of government and private interests in China makes it plausible that there could be some sharing of data collected by TikTok with the government.

Trump has said that prospect is the core of his issue with TikTok. In issuing his executive order, Trump cited the “unusual and extraordinary threat” that TikTok could therefore pose a danger to the U.S. national interest.

But there is also reason to believe that Trump’s concern about TikTok could be personal.

TikTok users claimed to have been behind mass bogus ticket reservations in July for Trump’s Tulsa campaign rally, which embarrassingly unfolded with thousands of empty seats. And comedian Sarah Cooper has used the platform to become a viral celebrity online thanks to posts in which she lip-synchs Trump’s words with comic effect.

Advertisement

Column: Trump’s trade war won’t achieve what he wants, but it will hurt American workers and consumers

Workers load imported soybeans onto trucks at a port in Nantong in China's eastern Jiangsu province on April 4, 2018. China unveiled plans on April 4 to hit major US exports worth 50 billion USD such as soybeans, cars and small airplanes with retaliatory tariffs in an escalating trade duel between the world's two top economies. / AFP PHOTO / - / China OUT-/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Column: Trump’s trade war won’t achieve what he wants, but it will hurt American workers and consumers

One can hardly blame the stock market for being severely rattled by the proliferating signs of a trade war between the United States and the rest of the world.

Even before Trump issued his executive order, he was demanding a sale of TikTok, and even asserted that any sale should include a payment to the U.S. Treasury — a demand not known to have any precedent, much less legal authority.

He said in early August that he had told Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella that “a very substantial portion of that price is going to have to come into the Treasury of the United States because we’re making it possible for this deal to happen.”

A TikTok acquisition would fit logically into Microsoft’s consumer technology ambitions. Microsoft’s XBox is among the most popular gaming platforms, and it has struggled to build on that foundation, buying the maker of the popular “Minecraft” video game in 2014. Two years later, the company spent more than $26.2 billion for the professional social media company LinkedIn. The TikTok acquisition would have added 100 million more users to its online user base.

Advertisement

Microsoft had planned to sequester TikTok’s technology and data outside China, specifically in the U.S. and Singapore, to assuage U.S. government concerns that personal information could leach back to Beijing.

“We would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety and combatting disinformation,” Microsoft said Sunday after the Oracle deal was confirmed.

Trump’s pressure to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations plainly irked the company and the Chinese government, which responded with the export rule that effectively blocked Microsoft’s plan.

Column: ‘Shooting oneself in the foot’: How Trump’s China tariffs will slam U.S. companies

A cargo truck drives amid stacked shipping containers at the Yangshan port in Shanghai, Thursday, March 29, 2018. China's Commerce Ministry called on Washington on Thursday to discard planned tariffs it warned might set off a chain reaction that could disrupt global trade and said Beijing will "fight to the end". (AP Photo)

Column: ‘Shooting oneself in the foot’: How Trump’s China tariffs will slam U.S. companies

President Trump’s tariff war with China is based on a very simple formula: “Made in China” bad; “Made in the USA” good.

Advertisement

TikTok and ByteDance filed suit in Los Angeles federal court on Aug. 24 to block the executive order. The company said that it had submitted to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States extensive documentation of security measures to keep U.S. user information secure in connection with a CFIUS inquiry into its acquisition of Music.ly, a Chinese video platform. CFIUS declined to approve that transaction, TikTok and ByteDance said.

Trump went ahead with his executive order, the companies said, despite failing to “identify any unusual and extraordinary threat posed by TikTok — or any actual national security threat at all.” (Emphasis in the original.)

A successful Oracle bid could get Trump out of a bind of his own making. An outright ban on the app, as Trump has promised, would risk alienating voters -- especially younger ones who have embraced the platform.

Oracle’s deal is hard to assess because its stated terms are murky. Oracle said Monday only that “Oracle will serve as the trusted technology provider” to ByteDance. On the surface, it doesn’t appear to include the transfer of any TikTok technology outside China.

Advertisement

Ellison may be the highest-profile Trump supporter in Silicon Valley. On Feb. 19, Ellison hosted a fundraiser for Trump that prompted some 300 Oracle employees to stage a one-day walkout. A petition was posted on change.org calling on Ellison to cancel the fundraiser, held at his estate in Coachella Valley.

Business
Michael Hiltzik

Los Angeles Times columnist Michael Hiltzik writes a daily blog appearing on latimes.com. His seventh book, “Iron Empires: Robber Barons, Railroads, and the Making of Modern America,” has just been published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/hiltzikm and on Facebook at facebook.com/hiltzik.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement