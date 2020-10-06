Stocks erase gains after Trump calls off stimulus talks

Stocks dropped suddenly on Wall Street Tuesday afternoon after President Trump ordered a stop to negotiations with Democrats over another round of stimulus for the economy, which has been punched into a recession by shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones industrial average swung instantly from a gain of about 200 points to a loss of about 300 points. At the time of publication, it was down just over 1%.

The series of tweets from the president came just hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid, saying that too little support “would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses.”

Ahead of the president’s statement, most stocks across the market had been rising, and roughly two in three within the S&P 500 were higher. Companies that would benefit most from a strengthening economy had gained ground, including banks, airlines and industrial companies such as Caterpillar.

Advertisement

The Standard & Poor’s 500 had jumped 1.8% on Monday after Trump said he was returning to the White House to complete his recovery from coronavirus infection, though his medical team said he wasn’t yet fully “out of the woods.” The S&P 500 dipped more than 1% after the president’s statement Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, has repeatedly urged Congress to provide additional stimulus, saying the Fed can’t prop up the economy by itself, even with interest rates at record lows.

“The expansion is still far from complete,” Powell said in a speech to the National Assn. for Business Economics, a group of corporate and academic economists. “Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses. Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise, harming the productive capacity of the economy, and holding back wage growth.”

Advertisement

In Asian trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.5%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.9%, and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.3%.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX returned 0.6%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.5%. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.1%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.77% from 0.78% late Monday. Although that’s still incredibly low, the yield has been generally climbing since dropping close to 0.50% in early August.